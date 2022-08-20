Amazing Spider-Man #8 Preview: Saved by the Belt

Spider-Man is falling to his death in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #8, and the only thing that can save him is an explosion of sticky goo from something he pulled out of his pants. Been there. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #8

by Zeb Wells & Patrick Gleason, cover by John Romita Jr

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200300811

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200300821 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 8 DELL'OTTO PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300831 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 8 GLEASON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300841 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 8 COELLO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.