Amazon Closes ComiXology Website, Merges Accounts With Amazon

David Steinberger, co-founder, and CEO of ComiXology, issued the letter below, announcing that Amazon and ComiXology are going to get closer together in terms of operation and appearance. Bleeding Cool broke the story back in the day, three weeks before it was announced, that Amazon would be buying digital comic distributor and publisher ComiXology, and since then operations have merged with those of Amazon's Kindle, and ComiXology Unlimited has become part of Amazon Prime. But now, while the ComiXology app will continue to exist, the website will not, instead it will redirect to a digital comics section of Amazon.com He writes;

I want to ask you to merge your comiXology and Amazon account so you can use these new services — in fact, once we update this fall, you'll need to use an Amazon account to use comiXology at all. You can do so, here. Thanks!

He states that ComiXology is introducing an upgraded app which will include your Kindle Comics, Prime Reading borrows, and Kindle Unlimited comic borrows, and the older app will be discontinued. Here are more changes;

Our upgraded comiXology app will feature flexible filtering and sorting, and some fun book navigation features.

will feature flexible filtering and sorting, and some fun book navigation features. A revamped digital comics shopping experience on Amazon where you'll be able to browse, buy, and borrow books to read on either the comiXology or Kindle app. You can visit the new shopping experience today as we continue to bring new features online. ComiXology .com will redirect to this new experience when we launch.

where you'll be able to browse, buy, and borrow books to read on either the or Kindle app. You can visit the today as we continue to bring new features online. .com will redirect to this new experience when we launch. Faster, more reliable downloads on Android and iOS devices. Plus read-while-downloading is new for Android customers. (Yes, we've heard you!)

on Android and iOS devices. Plus is new for Android customers. (Yes, we've heard you!) Kindle Unlimited and Prime members will be able to borrow from a large library of graphic novels and manga and read on the comiXology app, in select countries.

from a large library of graphic novels and manga and read on the app, in select countries. ComiXology purchases will be readable on Kindle apps and devices. Soon, you'll also be able to read purchases from comiXology on the Kindle app, giving you more flexibility to decide where and how you read your books.

Given that ComiXology Unlimited is still not available in Europe, it is still unclear as to how this will affect things. In the FAQ, they say that " Each comiXology website will be redirecting to the local Amazon marketplace" and as for ComiXology Unlimited?

Customers in the US can still enjoy the benefits of their CU subscriptions. Not only that, but Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited members can read their borrows inside our app once the update is released, too. Keep in mind comiXology Unlimited is already available inside of Kindle apps and on Amazon.com. The good news is that right now Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading are available outside of the US. Once the app update is released those borrows will sync for reading in both your Kindle and comiXology app. There are over 5,000 comics, manga, and graphic novels available in KU today, including all of our comiXology Originals comics.

