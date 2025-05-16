Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Comixology, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: amazon, comixology

Amazon Kindle Comixology UK Comics Prices Continue To Fall

Amazon Kindle Comixology UK digital comic book prices continue to fall alongside the value of the dollar

Article Summary Comixology digital comic prices on Amazon UK keep dropping as the US dollar weakens against the pound.

Recent weeks show $3.99 US comics now selling for as low as £2.39 to £3.00 in the UK Kindle store.

UK prices for $4.99 comics are down to around £3.75, marking a notable shift from earlier in the year.

Physical UK comic shop prices remain unchanged, with currency fluctuations slow to impact in-store costs.

That's the thing about buying Comixology digital comic book titles released weekly on Amazon Kindle when you live in the UK. You never exactly know what they are going to cost. And this is not just about being subject to the whims of the currency market, but even within that week's listings, prices of comics can vary unpredictably. Take this list of new releases for one week in February, separated into US cover price, next to the UK £ sterling sale price.

$3.99

Amazing Spider-Man #68.DEATHS £ 3.26

Batman & Robin: Year One #5 £ 3.20

Justice League Unlimited #4 £ 3.20

Incredible Hulk #22 £ 3.17

W0Rldtr33 #13 £ 3.17

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #7 £ 3.18

Metamorpho: The Element Man #3 £ 3.20

Holy Roller #9 £ 3.17

West Coast Avengers #4 £ 3.17

Fantastic Four #29 £ 3.17

Green Arrow #21 £ 3.20

$4.99

Absolute Wonder Woman #5 £ 4.00

Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #5 £ 3.97

Black Canary: Best of the Best #4 £ 3.94

Detective Comics #1094 £ 4.00

Archie Horror Presents: The Nine Lives of Salem (One Shot) £ 3.49

Gatchaman #7 £ 3.82

The Magic Order 5 #5 £ 3.95

Ultimate X-Men #12 £ 3.97

Star Wars: Ahsoka #8 (of 8) £ 3.97

X-Men #12 £ 3.97

Superman #23 £ 4.00

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 £ 3.94

Green Lantern #20 £ 4.00

Green Lantern Dark #3 £ 3.95

But in March, prices had slipped, as the dollar began to drop in value, with $3.99 prices down from around £3.20 to under £3.09 and $4.99 down from around £4 to £3.86

$3.99 titles

Transformers #18 £2.99

Void Rivals #17 £ 2.46

Assorted Crisis Events #1 £ 3.08

X-Factor #8 £ 3.08

Star Trek: Lower Decks #5 £ 3.09

Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader #2 £ 3.08

Phoenix #9 £ 3.08

Green Lantern Corps #2 £ 3.09

The Power Fantasy #7 £ 2.47

Iron Man #6 £ 3.08

Alien: Paradiso #4 (of 5) £ 3.08

G.I. Joe #5 £ 2.47

West Coast Avengers #5 £ 3.08

The New Gods #4 £ 3.09

The Question: All Along the Watchtower #5 £ 3.15

Babs #6 £ 2.46

$4.99 titles

Absolute Superman #5 £ 3.86

Absolute Batman #6 £ 3.94

X-Men #13 £ 3.85

Absolute Flash #1 £ 3.86

Amazing Spider-Man #69 £ 3.85

Batman: Dark Patterns #4 £ 3.86

DC vs Vampires: World War V #7 £ 3.86

One World Under Doom #2 (of 9) £ 3.85

Action Comics (2016-) #1084 £ 3.86

Batman and Robin #19 £ 3.86

Jupiter's Legacy: Finale #5 £ 3.85

All-New Venom #4 £ 3.85

And last week, even further, with $3.99 now at £3 and £4.99 at £3.75.

$3.99 titles

$4.99 titles

It's a long time since the days of Brexit. As yet, however, the UK price in comic book stores through Diamond UK has yet to be affected. They usually take a conservative patient approach to changing prices based on currency jumps and falls, but with the dollar continuing to drop in value against the pound, from the beginning of the year to date, might it be time? And as to why Energon Universe titles are repeatedly cheaper in the UK than in the US, that I have no answer for.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!