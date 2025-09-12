Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, doctor doom, One World Under Doom, red hulk, Superior Avengers

"America Is The Enemy" – One World Under Doom, Past, Present & Future

"America Is The Enemy" - One World Under Doom, Past, Present & Future with Captain America, Red Hulk and Superior Avengers (Spoilers)

Last Wednesday saw the publication of One World Under Doom #7 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva as well as Red Hulk #8 by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw and Superior Avengers #6 by Steve Foxe, Luca Maresca and Kyle Hotz both tying into the One World Under Doom event slightly more than some of the other crossovers. Doom Academy and Doctor Strange Of Asgard, hold your heads in shame.

But we also saw Captain America #3 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, not part of the crossover, but telling the story anew of Captain America's first encounter with Doctor Doom, now part of an American military force.

Doom of course knows his history and while Captain America lays out his aggression, Doom seeks to undercut it.

With the longstanding observation that the people of Latveria generally lobe and appreciate their dictator.

In One World Under Doom, Emperor Doom has made the whole world his Latveria, so when it is exposed that the population of Latveria are fuelling his magical powers, Matrix-style…

… well plenty of folk are just fine with it. It's all Latveria, right?

And as the remains of the armed forces take on Doom…

Over in Red Hood #8, Doctor Doom has been doing his own deals with members of the US Army.

While in Superior Avengers, Doom is finding his own weapons rather than waiting for others to develop them.

Taking them from those around him…

And bringing them to bear.

Even though he is just relying on himself when going up against Reed Richards…

The Red Hulk is also quite good at finding weapons too…

… you know, just lying around…

While in Captain America, years previously, Doctor Doom has a different take on the USA.

And he lays out Latveria's role amongst the Allies of World War II, previously undiscussed in the Marvel Universe.

And revealing something in the heart of Latveria that may have been unexpected.

A monument to Captain America and Bucky, just waiting for him to visit it. But also underlining how the USA had changed since the days of World War II…

So as Superior Avengers shows a future where Doom always reigned…

…Red Hulk shows us another American political monument being wielded as a weapon.

Can you believe they made him President of the United States in that film?

One World Under Doom #7 (of 9) by Ryan North, R.B. Silva

Fallout continues from what was revealed last month, and Doom finds his grip on power loosening. But he's not going to give it up without a fight – on several fronts. Doom once sought glory, but that glory is now dead. All that is left is power and control as rebellions in several countries are quickly – and brutally – put down. As Doom prepares to make his final stand, and a world's army stands against him, only a few can see the truth… …it's not enough. Emperor Doom is going to win. And so Mr. Fantastic prepares a last, desperate gamble… Red Hulk #8 by Benjamin Percy, Geoff Shaw

RYKER wants to turn RED HULK into an even deadlier weapon! Will WILDSTRIKE help THUNDERBOLT ROSS escape PROJECT ALPHA, or will she keep him doomed to Ryker's experiments? And what terrible plans does WAR WOLF have for both? Superior Avengers #6 by Steve Foxe, Luca Maresca, Kyle Hotz

AVENGERS: DISASSEMBLED! Kristoff did everything he could to make his father, VICTOR VON DOOM, proud. This may be his biggest failure ever. Captain America #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

ORIGIN OF DOOM! A meeting with Doctor Doom in Latveria forces Steve to confront the realities of the harsh new world he's awoken in. Meanwhile, Dave Colton and the Howling Commandos infiltrate Doom's fortress to rescue hostages, but instead they uncover a sinister truth behind Doom's rise to power…

