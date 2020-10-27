Does Three Jokers Give Batman Closure Over The Death Of His Parents?

Yes, yes, it's been Batman: Three Jokers Day today. But what do we know? Joe Chill killed Thomas and Martha Wayne in Crime Alley, after the Wayne's had talent their son to see a Zorro movie. If only they had walked through Justics Street, but there you go. A mugging, a shot, spilled pearls, and Bruce Wayne watching it all, you know the drill. Joe Chill emerged again in The Three Jokers #2 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, still in prison, dying of cancer – but now busted out by the Joker. And in Batman: The Three Jokers #3, Joker's plan is set in motion, as Batman investigates Joe Chill's cell to find letters, addresses to Bruce Wayne.

And Batman gets to hear how Joe Chill has been, locked up in Blackgate Prison all these years. It's not been good, anything but, but it comes over as a journey of contrition.

Of coming to terms with oneself, one's actions and trying to be a better person, given all the circumstances.

And kidnapped by the Joker, giving his confession directly to video, no letters necessary.

A story of envy, of desperation, of frustration, being told to Batman…

…and as for Bruce Wayne as a child?

Joe Chill didn't see Bruce Wayne. He never saw him.

And he wasn't intending to shoot. Still did though.

Regret, Remorse. Contrition. Apology. But is it enough?

Face to face. Or face to mask. And then, from the man who took everything from him, Batman gives something back. Saves his life.

Is that Bat-Closure? After years as the Batman, very, very possibly. And the Joker's plan all along.

He just wants Batman's full attention. But will Batman be Batman any more? Has he killed the Golden Batgoose?

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #3 (OF 3)

JUN208214

The final chapter of the most terrifying and personal Batman mystery is here!

Still reeling from their last encounter with the three Jokers, Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood discover the terrible truth about the Three Jokers' plot. Will the caped crusaders have the strength needed to put an end to the maniacal menaces' master plan once and for all, or will it be lights out for good? You won't want to miss the stunning conclusion of Batman: Three Jokers as it completes its trajectory as the ultimate examination of The Joker and his never-ending conflict with Batman.In Shops: Oct 27, 2020 SRP: $6.99

I bought my DC Comics this week from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.