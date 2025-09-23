Posted in: Comics | Tagged: amp, Neverwars

AMP's Full December 2025 Solicits – Neverwars, Dusk & Jessamy

AMP is one of those companies, possibly unique, with all their December 2025 solicitations in both Lunar Distribution courtesy of Massive Indies and Diamond Comic Distributors. And as a result, I have managed to merge them together… with Neverwars, Dusk and Stake Presents: Jessamy.

STAKE PRESENTS JESSAMY #3 CVR A FANTINI (MR)

AMP COMICS LLC

OCT250052

OCT250053 – STAKE PRESENTS JESSAMY #3 CVR B KISSKISS (MR)

OCT250054 – STAKE PRESENTS JESSAMY #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV STODDARD (MR)

(W) David A Byrne (A / CA) Francesca Fantini

This is the end! Jessamy has found her way to the Château de Sang et des Fleurs and will present the resident vampires with an ultimatum. Barnard is reeling from a horrible discovery and is ready to take it upon himself to confront the masters. Could an alliance be in order between Jessamy and Barnard? Will it be bloody? Yes… there will be blood! Set 250 years before Angel "Stake" Beltran Stinson's story begins, Stake Presents: Jessamy dives into the secret history of the hit series.

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

DUSK #4 (OF 4) CVR A GABRIEL HARDMAN

AMP COMICS – CHISPA

OCT250055

(W) Alex Segura, Elizabeth Little (A) David Hahn (CA) Gabriel Hardman

The acclaimed all-ages superhero saga ends here! The Dusk vs. El Tiburon with the fate of Blackstone on the line! Can Jaime Nuñez overcome his demons to become the kind of hero he's always wanted to be, with a mask or without? The amazing first arc of The Dusk concludes here in fine fashion!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

SRP: 0

NEVERWARS #7 CVR A ERWIN J ARROZA WRAPAROUND

Thunder Comics – AMP Comics

OCT250056

(W) Don Handfield, Tim Zajaros, Chris Lemole (A) Marcelo Basile (CA) Erwin Arroza

The final battle has begun! As the armies of Oz, Wonderland, Neverland, and Fairyland clash in an epic confrontation, Georgie faces his corrupted grandmother Alice in giant-sized combat above the burning Emerald City. Peter Pan soars through the skies once more, leading a desperate rescue mission, while Dorothy struggles against the Jabberwock's evil influence threatening to consume her soul. With the vorpal blade lost and the beast growing stronger from every act of violence, our heroes must find another way to defeat the Jabberwock-or watch as the NeverWorld tears itself apart. In this, the penultimate issue, the true cost of war becomes clear as unlikely alliances form and shocking sacrifices are made.

In Shops: Dec 03, 2025

SRP: 0

