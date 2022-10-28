Andrea Colvin Launches LB Ink Graphic Novel Imprint At Little, Brown

Andrea Colvin was VP of Content, Book Division, for Andrews McMeel, where she co-founded the AMP! line of middle-grade graphic novels, Director of Publishing Operations for Open Road Integrated Media, as well as Executive Managing Editor for Abrams. She also served as an Adjunct Professor in NYU's Graduate Publishing Program in 2011 and completed the Yale University Publishing Course in 2013.

In 2016, Andrea Colvin was made Senior Editor and then VP Executive Editor of Lion Forge Comics, where she acquired one of the most banned and best-selling graphic novels in the USA this year, Gender Queer: A Graphic Memoir.

In 2019, she joined Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, and she is now launching a graphic novel imprint, LB Ink, that will take in its current early reader, middle-grade, and young adult graphic novels under one roof. And Andrea Colvin, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers' editorial director, graphic publishing, will head up the new imprint, which will begin to appear on the books in the autumn of next year.

In 2019, Little, Brown had a directive to expand their graphic novel list for the years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.

Publisher's Weekly states that "LBYR's graphic novel output has grown exponentially from three titles in 2019, the year that Colvin came on board, to the 20 per year that they expect to publish under the LB Ink imprint" and quotes Andrea Colvin as saying "This is just putting a name to what we have been building from the beginning" and that she is looking for "authentic and relatable… I'm looking for authentic voices that readers can really connect to. It needs to be relatable to kids who are reading today; they need to be able to see themselves in it and it needs to be the kind of thing that they want to keep coming back to."