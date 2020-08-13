Anne Of Green Gables, Retold as a Graphic Novel With Robotics

We mentioned that Ivy Noelle Weir and Amber Padilla were adapting The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett, as a contemporary middle-grade graphic novel, The Secret Garden On 81st Street, from Little, Brown Children's in September 2021. But it's just one of two such books that Noelle Weir is writing – and has sold.

She is also taking on the classic children's book, Anne Of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery, adapted by Ivy Noelle Weir and drawn by Myisha Haynes, as modern middle-grade graphic novel. The book will see a foster girl bonds with two siblings as she competes with her new school's robotics team for a spot in an elite STEM program.

Set in the late 19th century, the original novel recounts the adventures of Anne Shirley, an 11-year-old orphan girl, who is mistakenly sent to two middle-aged siblings, Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, who had originally intended to adopt a boy to help them on their farm. The novel recounts how Anne makes her way through life with the Cuthberts, in school, and within the town. That version, however, had far fewer robots in it.

Widely adapted in TV, film and more, this version may have a rival in the graphic novel stakes, however. Graphic novelist Kathleen Gros has also recently sold her own contemporary middle-grade graphic novel take which follows "feisty red-haired Anne, who finally finds the perfect foster family and confronts her perhaps more-than-platonic feelings for her new best friend Diana" which will be published by HarperCollins imprint, Quill Tree.

Ivy Noelle Weir and Myisha Haynes' version has been picked up by Rachel Poloski at Little, Brown Children's, for publication in March 2022. Anjali Singh at Ayesha Pande Literary negotiated the deal for Weir, and Judith Hansen at Hansen Literary Agency negotiated the deal for Myisha.