Anti-Christ & Plan 79 From Outer Space #1 in Dren August 2025 Solicits

PLAN 79 FROM OUTER SPACE #1 CVR A JAVIER ORTIZ & ANTON POLKH

DREN PRODUCTIONS AFTER DARK

JUN251168

JUN251169 – PLAN 79 FROM OUTER SPACE #1 CVR B GREGBO

JUN251170 – PLAN 79 FROM OUTER SPACE #1 CVR C CALDWELL

JUN251171 – PLAN 79 FROM OUTER SPACE #1 CVR D GREGBO NUDE

(W) Michael Dolce, Dennis Knight (A) Anton Polkhovskyi (A / CA) Javier Ortiz

The sequel to the sequel to Plan 9 From Outer Space is here! 70 plans later (and 30 years after the events of Plan 59 From Outer Space) the Invaders are back! But this time, they're taking their fight with humanity…to Space! Captain Jack Trent leads a group of Earth-based explorers into the cosmos to search for a new planet to call home. Little do they know they're being followed by The Invaders, whose plans to destroy humanity have only intensified over time. When a seemingly random meteor shower leaves the crew stranded on Europa, Captain Trent will discover the Invaders aren't the only aliens out for human blood!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

ANTI CHRIST GN (MR)

DREN PRODUCTIONS AFTER DARK

JUN251163

(W) James Mascia (A) Osiris Junior (CA) Dan Leister

Sam has been genetically engineered by terrorists to be the Anti-Christ and destroy the western world, but she wants out of the game and decides to kill herself instead. The problem is she can't die, because a higher power has special plans for her. Sam desperately wants to use the evil powers within her for good, but is afraid of becoming the monster everyone believes she is.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

CHRISTINE #3 CVR A GREGBO (MR)

DREN PRODUCTIONS AFTER DARK

JUN251164

JUN251166 – CHRISTINE #3 CVR C SELINIKE (MR)

(W) James Mascia (A) Eduardo Garcia, Giulia Lalli (CA) Gregbo

Christine, still trapped in a mental hospital, believing she's a superhero, is beginning to suspect that something isn't right. The story delves further into Christine's apparent insanity. She imagines being rescued by friends that are supposed to be dead. Her mind begins to spiral out of control.

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

TALES OF THE BIZARRE #12

DREN PRODUCTIONS AFTER DARK

JUN251172

(W) James Mascia, A.A. Rubin, Todd Black (A) Giuilo Centrella, Devon Kennedy, Tyler Carpenter (CA) Zaf

An anthology series with the best and strangest sci-fi and horror tales we could create. Think about those old B-movies from the classic movie theaters (or stuff you might find playing on the Syfy channel today).The stories that you are going to find in this anthology are both thought provoking and obscure… just how we like them!

In this issue, we have the stories of Trouble with Twins, Rear View Mirror, and Freedom.

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

TALES OF THE BIZARRE TP VOL 02

DREN PRODUCTIONS AFTER DARK

JUN251173

(W) James Mascia (A) Jack Linses (CA) Michael Dolce

Tales of the Bizarre is an anthology series like Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, and Tales from the Crypt that explores the weird in all things sci-fi and horror, and inspired by those old B-Movies that we all know and love. Every issue features different stories, artists, and ideas. Each one guaranteed to make your hair stand on end, and make you think. Collects issues #4-6.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

AXA CLASSICS #2 CVR A ROMERO (RES) (MR)

DREN PRODUCTIONS

JUN251158

JUN251160 – AXA CLASSICS #2 CVR C FABRIZIO (RES) (MR)

JUN251161 – AXA CLASSICS #2 CVR D FABRIZIO NUDE (RES) (MR)

(W) Don Avenell (A / CA) Romero

Axa, a spirited woman in the year 2080, can no longer endure the oppressive order of the Domed City, a utopia built to protect the remnants of humanity after the Great Contamination. Driven by a thirst for freedom, she escapes to the wild, uncharted territories beyond. As a nomadic adventurer in the devastated outside world, Axa encounters a diverse array of survivors and challenges, forging a new, exhilarating life far from the confines of civilization. This collects the original comic strips of AXA from their original run in the 1970s and 80s.

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

