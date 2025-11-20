Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, jay nakamura, Jonathaan Kent, superboy, Superman Unlimited

Jonathan Kent, A Very Single Superboy Under Those Glasses (Spoilers)

At the end of the Secret Six series back in August, which had spun out of Absolute Power and was dealing with the events of DC All-In, Jonathan Kent, bisexual son of Superman and Lois Lane, split up from his boyfriend, Jay Nakamara. Over a petty issue of whether or not to overthrow the United States Of America or not, you know, as you do…

And it looked as if DC Comics might be lining up the character Dreamer to take Jay Nakamura's place in Jonathan Kent's affections. But we have heard nothing since, until this week's Superman Unlimited #7 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer.

With scientific researcher Paco, he is now realising that he might possibly be in with a chance. You know, as long as Dreamer doesn't show up.

But as his mother, and EIC of the Daily Planet, recruits him to work for the Smallville branch of this austere journalistic endeavour, he'll need another traditional family icon to make it all work.

He's got to wear the Clark glasses. Often mocked for their lack of disguisability… and including being done so by Lana Lang and Jon Henry Irons in this issue…

It seems that they might actually work on those who weren't tipped off in advance. Poor Paco… and as Superboy beds down into Smallville…

… it seems that this is the only bedding down he'll be doing, as Paco simply can't see past the spectacles to see the spectacle in front of him..

Superman Unlimited #7 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer

There's a monster in the fields of Kansas…and only Jon Kent can help save the farm! With Smallville under siege from the supernatural, the new Steelworks facility constructed in Superman's hometown may be the solution…or is it the cause? Join Steel, Lana Lang, Ma, Pa, and good ol' Pete Ross as our heroes work to save the heartland from horror!

