Aquaman #13 Preview: Mera Makes Waves, Manta Makes Trouble

Atlantis emerges in Aquaman #13, but Queen Mera faces her deadliest threat yet while Black Manta returns to cause chaos this Wednesday!

Article Summary Queen Mera takes the lead in Aquaman #13, facing the deadliest threat to Atlantis yet—releasing January 14, 2026.

Black Manta returns, threatening royal chaos as Atlantis emerges from the depths and danger rises with it.

Major DC event draws Arthur away, leaving Mera to juggle kingdom crises and a trip to the throne of Kahndaq.

QUEEN MERA RISES! As Arthur continues to duke it out in the major DC K.O. event, the hidden kingdom of Atlantis at last emerges! But all is not well, and Queen Mera finds herself face-to-face with the deadliest foe to attack their fair kingdom yet! New threats, new drama, a trip to the throne of Kahndaq, and the return of Black Manta!

AQUAMAN #13

DC Comics

1125DC0156

1125DC0157 – Aquaman #13 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $4.99

1125DC0158 – Aquaman #13 Kyuyong Eom Cover – $4.99

1125DC0159 – Aquaman #13 Saowee Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

QUEEN MERA RISES! As Arthur continues to duke it out in the major DC K.O. event, the hidden kingdom of Atlantis at last emerges! But all is not well, and Queen Mera finds herself face-to-face with the deadliest foe to attack their fair kingdom yet! New threats, new drama, a trip to the throne of Kahndaq, and the return of Black Manta!

In Shops: 1/14/2026

SRP: $3.99

