Aquaman #6 Spoiler Reveal Will Lead Into The Next Big DC Comics Event

Aquaman #6 end page reveal will activate the next Big DC Comics Event for 2025 and 2026... Spoilers of course

Aquaman #6 by Jeremy Adams and Michael Shelfer, published today by DC Comics, promises " a major step on the path to the next big DCU event." They may well leave it until the final page. So spoiler-shells on, everyone!

We've already had the now-in-public-domain Captain Nemo join the team, rocking his League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen look, as well as The Lady Of The Lake, Lori Lemaris and other aquatic-based legendary characters, of whom now Aquaman is one. 20,000 Leagues Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, maybe.

But now we gain another member.

Zan of The Wonder Twins (no sign of Jayna), who has the power to become water in any state. Created by Norman Maurer, he was introduced in the Super Friends cartoon in 1977, based on Donnie Osmond, voiced by Michael Bell.

The characters were introduced to comics in issue #7 of the Super Friends comic in 1977 by E. Nelson Bridwell and Ramona Fradon, before the TV episodes aired, giving them a much bigger backstory.

In 1995, they were introduced into the main DC Universe in Extreme Justice #9 by Ivan Velez, Jr. and Al Rio but sparingly and sporadically. With no DC Universe appearances between 2003 and 2019, when DC published a twelve-issue Wonder Twins miniseries, written by Mark Russell and drawn by Stephen Byrne as part of the Wonder Comics line, showrun by Brian Bendis. But that was a whole pandemic ago…

Aquaman #6 by Jeremy Adams and Michael Shelfer is published today from DC Comics

AQUAMAN #6

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) John Timms

BIG BLUE BATTLE ROYALE! Can the power of Thalassa, the Trilance Saber, be enough to unite Aquaman and his people?! It'd better be, because if King Arthur is to have a prayer of seeing Atlantis again, he's going to need to hurry! The mystery of the pearl deepens, the power of the Dark Tide grows, and a major step on the path to the next big DCU event is taken in this epic chapter of the Dark Tide Saga! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

