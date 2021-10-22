Aquaman Green Arrow Deep Target #1 Preview: A Jurassic Ripoff

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. In Aquaman Green Arrow Deep Target #1, the DC Universe's two most useless superheroes team up to protect the trademark of the Jurassic Park movies, which DC is ripping off in this preview. Check it out below.

AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #1 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0821DC051

0821DC052 – AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #1 (OF 7) CVR B INHYUK LEE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Marco Santucci

Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of Aquaman and Green Arrow! The shadowy organization known as Scorpio has resurfaced, and it's larger than before. While looting the past for artifacts and treasure, they have somehow altered the timeline, and only Aquaman and Green Arrow can fix it! Celebrating the 80th Anniversaries of Aquaman and Green Arrow, this high-octane story takes this unlikely pair from the depths of Atlantis to the surface world.

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $3.99

