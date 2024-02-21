Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Madame Web, Spider Society, spider-man 2099

Marvel's Big Plans For Madame Web In 2024 And 2025 (Spoilers)

It is possible Marvel Comics might have expected something from the Madame Web movie in terms of a few people picking up comic books today.

It is possible that Marvel Comics might have expected something from the Madame Web movie in terms of a few people picking up a comic book with Madame Web in it. I mean, she doesn't have her own comic book, she never has, and has always been an ephemeral character of a walking (or hovering) plot device, which again, does make the movie a strange choice. But she is in two comic books that Marvel is publishing today and they may have further prominent plans for her. That's unless they are all being pulled now.

Anyway, publishing plans are often made long in advance, and Madame Web appears in tomorrow's Spider-Woman #4 and Edge Of Spider-Verse #1 in fairly prominent roles.

You know, for a precognitive, she did a really poor job of seeing this all coming…

I mean, she's not on any of the covers, they are not mad, but just in case there are some of you so enamoured by then movie that you just have to go out and get more Madame Web goodness. There must be at least thirty-eight of you out there, right? Seventeen? Two?

Anyway, as well as teasing a lot of spiders and bringing in other MCU players…

Oh yes, as well as introducing Weapon VIII, the eight eyes experiment and precursor to Weapon X from the Spider-Verse,,,

It looks like we will be getting a big new thing for 2024.

The Spider Society, led by Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man of 2099 and Madame Web. That's if Marvel Comics doesn't suddenly decide to send her to the cornfield.

And it all begins in Edge Of Spider-Verse and will be run by Alex Segura.

Web Of Spider-Man #1 will be out on the 20th of March and promises "some of the biggest upcoming Spider-Stories and characters in the Spider-Verse through the beginning of 2025." Madame Web And The Spider-Society here we come!

Also this week comic book retailers have received, one per store, a surprise bagged variant cover for the comic book Edge Of Spider-Verse #1… but it's a bag it seems that no one is opening. It could just be a normal Edge Of Spider-Verse #1 inside there…. but it could be something else as well of course. Will anyone break the seal? Currently sold copies on eBay in advance of official going on sale at around $40 each (though they are asking for $50), for that extra rare first appearance of Weapon VIII.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230672

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Various (A) Travel Foreman, Eric Gapstur (CA) Chad Wayne Hardin

The now perennial Spider-Hit is back as we start the build to the biggest Spider-Versal story we've EVER DONE! We all know who Weapon X is, but WHO IS WEAPON VIII?! In their universe, when Weapon X escapes from his facility, they call on their greatest previous success to get him back. SPIDER-BYTE RETURNS! You may not have realized that the digital avatar Spider-Character who made her big screen debut in Across the Spider-Verse came from the comics first! She's back in comics now and you don't want to miss her! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230635

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Carola Borelli (CA) Leinil Yu

GANG WAR RAGES ON!

Jessica Drew finds the answers she's been looking for, but her reunion with her son propels her into a new paradigm. But first, there's a GANG WAR to finish! And Jess won't be fighting alone. Not when her best friend is Captain Marvel!

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SRP: $3.99

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240548

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Greg Land (CA) Greg Capullo

2024 is primed to be one of the biggest years in Spider-History and you've only seen the tip of the iceberg! In the pages of this one-shot, we're going to lay out some of the biggest upcoming Spider-Stories and characters in the Spider-Verse through the beginning of 2025, and you aren't going to want to miss this!

Rated T In Shops: Mar 20, 2024 SRP: $7.99

