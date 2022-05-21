Aquamen #4 Preview: Honor Among Thieves

Scavenger continues his quest to assemble the Infinity Gems in this preview of Aquamen #4… with help from Ocean Master. Sorry. We mean "guidestones." Check out the preview below.

AQUAMEN #4

DC Comics

0322DC091

0322DC092 – Aquamen #4 Mico Suayan Cover – $4.99

0322DC806 – Aquamen #4 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Sami Basri (CA) Travis Moore

As the Atlantean sleeper agents awaken all over the globe, their message is clear…Atlantis remembers! How long have these sleeper agents been out in the world? More importantly, how long has Arthur been aware of their existence? The answer to that question may just end his partnership with Jackson as well as his marriage to Mera!

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $3.99

