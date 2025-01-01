Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: guardians of the galaxy, ultimate

The Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy Reveal True Cost Of The Maker

The Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy reveal the true cost of The Maker to the Ultimate universe... (Ultimates #8 Spoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! The Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy reveal the true cost of The Maker in today's Ultimates #8. And this version of the Guardians Of The Galaxy takes its cue from the original Marvel version, created in 1968 by Arnold Drake and Gene Colan, as a team that had travelled from the far future, rather than the version from the present day. And just as there would be some disconnect between that future and the present, so there is in the Ultimate version. There had been some suggestion that these future Guardians may be from the 616, or even the original Ultimate Universe, but that's not the case.

They are from the New Ultimate Universe… just the one in which The Maker had never arrived and changed things from the way they were meant to be… and with a set of Guardians travelling back to the past to save their future, looking very much like those original Guardians from the sixties…

… though with different results. And so these Guardians take themselves out of the shifting reality of their future…

And are doing what they can with former member America to put things back the way they were. They are the Ultimate…

So who is left? And what can they do?

We have the Star Lord of the 61st Century, who it seems can do pretty much anything with his technology…

,,,or with other people's. Talking of other people's technology, the Ultimate Nullifier is named after the weapon that turned back Galactus. But here?

He defeated Hell. That should probably be enough. And then slightly more familiar names and statuses…

As for their arrival here, well it's down to a handy dandy timelock, seemingly placed by The Maker…

… and just a little by-his-bootstraps timey-wimey nonsense.

The Basil Exposition suggestion…

