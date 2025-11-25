Posted in: Archie, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Dan Parent, riverdale

Archie & Friends Go To Space In Archie's Full February 2026 Solicits

Archie & Friends go to space in Archie Comics' Full February 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Archie & Friends blast off in a new Space Adventures O.S. comic, bringing back Cosmo The Mighty Martian.

The Riverdale gang faces cosmic chaos after getting lost in space aboard Dilton's homemade rocket.

Archie Comics Digest #4 celebrates spring break with fun, romance, and picnics with Archie and friends.

Veronica #23 returns as a facsimile edition, featuring her funniest 1990s stories and classic moments.

Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli and Glenn Whitmore are launching a new classic Archie & Friends comic book series, Space Adventures O.S. which sees the Riverdale gang sent skywards, starwards, into the deep, and bringing back classic character Cosmo The Mighty Martian…. and they're even joining the foil cover variant bandwagon as well. And all part of Archie Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS #20 SPACE ADVENTURES CVR A DAN PARENT

(W) Dan Parent (A) Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore (CA) Dan Parent

Archie and his friends go INTERGALACTIC in this BRAND NEW Space-Age story! When Archie and the gang gets ready to head into space on a rocket Dilton built, everything goes smoothly, until the spacecraft enters a realm where it becomes lost. With the teens LOST IN SPACE, it's going to take someone out of this world to save them—someone like COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN! All that plus over 30 pages of intergalactic adventures!

$4.99 2/25/2026

ARCHIE COMICS DIGEST #4 SPRING BREAK

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent, Rosario "Tito" Pena

The birds are chirping and flowers are in bloom. That can only mean one thing… SPRING BREAK is here! Sunnier days are ahead with Archie and the Gang, and with it comes plenty of flowery fun, dating dilemmas, and picnic pandemonium! $9.99 2/18/2026

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent, Rosario "Tito" Pena The birds are chirping and flowers are in bloom. That can only mean one thing… SPRING BREAK is here! Sunnier days are ahead with Archie and the Gang, and with it comes plenty of flowery fun, dating dilemmas, and picnic pandemonium! $9.99 2/18/2026 ARCHIE FACSIMILE #11 VERONICA #23 CVR A REX LINDSEY

(W) Michael Gallagher (A) Tim Kennedy, Dan Parent, Jon D Agostino (CA) Rex Lindsey

IT'S YOUR LUCKY DAY, because you get to revisit some of Veronica's funniest stories from the 1990s! From an over-the-top Miss Popularity campaign, to a fantastical retelling of "The Prince and the Pauper," there's never a dull moment with Riverdale's favorite rich girl, Veronica Lodge. All that plus lots more in VERONICA #23, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition! $4.99 2/11/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!