Arctic Sleep Make Record To Accompany "By The Horns" Comic Book

Skull Fracture Records has announced its first release – the By The Horns (Original Soundtrack) by progressive, atmospheric doom-metal band, Arctic Sleep. The new EP features two tracks inspired by the Scout Comics series of the same name, By The Horns by Markisan Naso and Jason Nohr.

The comic book By The Horns is to be published February, about a warrior named Elodie who vows to kill every last unicorn on the continent of Solothus for trampling her husband. But to make unicorns extinct she'll need to battle four wind sorcerers who are extracting magic from all the mystical creatures they can find.

The musical collaboration between Arctic Sleep's Keith D and Markisan Naso started when they struck up a friendship through the Metalheads Podcast . Keith has been a frequent guest on the show and Markisan is one of the hosts.

"I was totally enthralled by Markisan's previous work, Voracious, so the opportunity to write some songs to go along with his new project, By The Horns, is an honor," said Keith D. "The depth of the main character's backstory and the gorgeous artwork were perfect inspiration for some killer tracks."

"When I had the idea to create music for my new comic book, Keith D was the first musician who came to mind," said Naso. "I'm a huge fan of Arctic Sleep, and I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Keith's immense talent. The two songs he wrote and recorded for By The Horns perfectly capture the soul and spirit of series."

The first track, "Blade Through Your Heart," is available to stream digitally right now on the Arctic Sleep's Bandcamp page and the Skull Fracture Records Bandcamp page.

Pre-orders are also up for the By The Horns (Original Soundtrack) on 7-inch vinyl. The record is available in three different colours and includes a copy of By The Horns #1 comic, featuring an exclusive cover. A digital download of the EP is included with all physical purchases.

Transparent Blue Vinyl – 100 Copies

Skull Fracture Records Exclusive Transparent Blue 7" with BY THE HORNS #1 signed by writer Markisan Naso. Available at the Skull Fracture Records Bandcamp page.



Transparent Orange Vinyl – 100 Copies

Scout Comics and Arctic Sleep Exclusive Transparent Orange 7" with BY THE HORNS #1. 50 available at the Scout Comics Website and 50 available through the Arctic Sleep Bandcamp page.

Transparent Boris Purple Vinyl – 100 Copies

Arctic Sleep Exclusive Transparent Boris Purple 7" with BY THE HORNS #1. Available at the Arctic Sleep Bandcamp page.

Ultra-Rare Black Vinyl Test Press with Hand-Drawn Cover – 3 Copies

Skull Fracture Records Ultra-Rare Black 7" Test Press with a Hand-Drawn Unicorn skeleton cover by BY THE HORNS writer Markisan Naso. Only 3 available. Each one unique. Includes BY THE HORNS #1. Both the record and comic book are signed by writer Markisan Naso. Available at the Skull Fracture Records Bandcamp page.

BY THE HORNS (Original Soundtrack) Tracklist:

SIDE A: Blade Through Your Heart

SIDE B: Maybe Magic Won't Die a Horrible Death Today

Cover art by BY THE HORNS series artist, Jason Muhr with color art by Rico Renzi. Vinyl cover design by Matt Stewart .

BY THE HORNS #1 (OF 6) (MR)

DEC201653

(W) Markisan Naso (A) Jason Muhr

Elodie hates unicorns. For nearly a year, she's dedicated her life to tracking down and killing them all for trampling her husband, Shintaro. Now exiled from her farming village of Wayfarer for selfishly neglecting her duties, Elodie and her half wolf/half deer companion, Sajen, search the continent of Solothus for clues to the whereabouts of unicorns. When they discover a lead in the port city of Lycus, their revenge mission suddenly takes a dangerous turn.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99