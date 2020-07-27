Unicorn-Hunting Revenge Thriller, By the Horns, Coming from Scout

Scout Comics, fresh off the release of the second volume of the excellent Metalshark Bro, have officially doubled down on their effort to conquer the market of strangest concepts in comics. As if refusing that SDCC is over, the company kicked off the first day of the post-Con week with a new announcement: By the Horns, a new, murderous fantasy from the team behind Action Lab's Voracious. Writer Markisan Naso, artist and letterer Jason Muhr, and colorist Andrei Tabacaru have united again to tell the story of Elodie, a unicorn hunter who is forced to team up with two of the horned beasts in order to stop two evil wizards? It's a revenge comic, as Elodie has one of those classic "a unicorn stampede killed my husband" backstories, so she certainly has powerful fuel for her unicorn-slaying mission.

In Scout's announcement for the bloody new fantasy, Markisan Naso said of Scout and the upcoming title:

"I'm so happy BY THE HORNS found a home at a vibrant, burgeoning publisher like SCOUT. It's been phenomenal to watch the company grow over the last few years, and release such a diverse line of amazing books. We're excited that our oddball, fantasy revenge story gets to be a part of that."

Jason Muhr, whose are you can see in a preview for By the Horns #1 below, added:

"We can't wait to show you all the awesome things we have planned for BY THE HORNS. I've wanted to draw a fantasy/action/adventure book for as long as I can remember, and being able to work with the amazing people at SCOUT to bring it to life has been terrific."

The series will bring Elodie the Unicorn Slayer to a major crossroads, which will see her torn on whether to save the unicorns from imprisonment by the evil wizards using her power… or, you know, continue to brutally kill them in memory of her late husband, Shintaro.

By the Horns is also launching with a ton of merch, and it seems that Scout Comics intends to turn this into a key franchise. The first issue will release this winter.