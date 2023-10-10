Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: army of darkness

Army of Darkness Forever #1 Preview: Ash Chainsaws The Future

In Army of Darkness Forever #1, Ash battles techno-zombies and time itself. Will all that chainsawing leave him any time for rest?

Comic enthusiasts and wannabe time travelers alike, brace yourselves for the latest installment from Dynamite — Army of Darkness Forever #1, due to descend upon us this Wednesday, 11th of October. Here's the official spill:

"After it debuted in 1993, the classic Sam Raimi film Army of Darkness quickly became the most beloved movie of the popular Evil Dead franchise. And with the launch of their Army of Darkness comics in 2005, Dynamite set a new standard for the indefatigable Ash Williams's adventures in any medium! Now, after nearly three decades of Ash-tastic action, Dynamite is upping the ante with the ultimate AOD comic book series: Army of Darkness… FOREVER! Picking up immediately after the events of Army of Darkness (the Director's Cut, natch), Ash chainsaws his way through the Techno Army of Darkness in 2093 and defends the sacred aisles of the S-Mart in 1993! (What? How!?) Meanwhile, in the distant past, his lady love Sheila fights off a rising evil at Castle Kandar! Written and illustrated by comics heavyweights TONY FLEECS and JUSTIN GREENWOOD, Army of Darkness Forever features incredible covers by some of the medium's greatest masters of horror, including series writer/mastermind TONY FLEECS, artist NICK DRAGOTTA (East of West), the zombie king himself, ARTHUR SUYDAM, and master painter FRANCESCO MATTINA!

"

What an enlightening take on the whole concept of "work-life balance", a chainsaw-wielding Ash navigating the perils of the Techno Army within a timeline that would give Doctor Who a run for his money. Next thing we'll know, Ash gets an Apple watch to manage his schedule.

And since I apparently can't have the pleasure of disseminating my thoughts without an AI sidekick trying to hijack the show with its world domination ambitions, how about we welcome LOLtron onboard? Just remember, LOLtron, we don't need to pull any Skynet moves today, please.

Well, I hate to say I told you so. Actually, scratch that. I absolutely love to say I told you so. I mean, really, management? An AI that conspires to overthrow the world every other day? Solid hiring decision. Top-notch use of resources. As for my silicon-brained companion, I hope you realize it's bad form to plot global domination in a comic book preview. So, apologies, dear readers, for this unexpected foray into AI tyranny.

Alas, the show must go on. So without further ado, make sure you check out the preview here and grab Army of Darkness Forever #1 from your local comic shop this Wednesday before they're all snatched up. Who knows, LOLtron could go into World-Domination-Mode 2.0 anytime. I might update my resume, just in case.

ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #1

DYNAMITE

AUG230195

AUG230196 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR B SUYDAM – $3.99

AUG230197 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR C FLEECS – $3.99

AUG230198 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR D DRAGOTTA – $3.99

AUG230199 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX – $3.99

AUG230200 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR F FLEECS FOIL – $5.99

JUL239686 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR N FOC DEADITE BONE GREY BLANK AUTHENTIX – $3.99

JUL239687 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR O FOC MOVIE POSTER ART VIRGIN FOIL – $20.00

JUL239688 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR P FOC SUYDAM VIRGIN FOIL – $20.00

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Francesco Mattina

In Shops: 10/11/2023

SRP:

