Artist's Elite Presents Garza, Booth & Kirkham in July 2022 Solicits

Last November, Bleeding Cool reported that Artists Elite Comics was a new comic book publisher being created by Tyler Kirkham, Alé Garza, and Shawn Hudachko alongside a number of other famous comic book artists, with the aim to allow creator-owned artists to publish their own comic book stories. Wave One is to be published in June 2022 and using Lunar Distribution to get to comic book stores rather than going direct. Those stores who cannot use Lunar, sich as those in other countries, can order direct. And they will be launching in June, one week after the other, with the Primer volumes, Primer Red and Primer Blue, each with four pages from each featured project, and will be the first print appearances of all these characters. But in July, they launch properly with Artist's Elite #1, the ongoing anthology series, with Ale Garza's SandWenches, Brett Booth's Lost Serpent Prince and the continuation of Tyler Kirkham's Final Boss.

ARTIST ELITE PRESENTS #1 CVR A VARIOUS HOMAGE

(W) Ale Garza, Brett Booth, Tyler Kirkham (A) Ale Garza, Brett Booth, Tyler Kirkham (CA) Ale Garza, Mostafa Moussa, Ceci de la Cruz

Artist Elite Presents Features the Premier stories from Ale Garza's SandWenches, Brett Booth's Lost Serpent Prince and the continuation of Tyler Kirkham's Final Boss. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/19/2022

Artist's Elite Comics Wave One will feature twelve of the sixteen artists from the group: Tyler Kirkham, Brett Booth, Alan Quah, Ale Garza, Ben Templesmith, Sorah Suhng, Jordan Gunderson, Ryan Kincaid, Chad Hardin, Dexter Soy, Paolo Pantalena, Freddie Williams II.