Artists Elite Comics Launch In June With Primer Red & Primer Blue

Last November, Bleeding Cool reported that Artists Elite Comics was a new comic book publisher being created by Tyler Kirkham, Alé Garza, and Shawn Hudachko alongside a number of other famous comic book artists, with the aim to allow creator-owned artists to publish their own comic book stories. Wave One is to be published in June 2022 and using Lunar Distribution to get to comic book stores rather than going direct. Those stores who cannot use Lunar, sich as those in other countries, can order direct. And they will be launching in June, one week after the other, with the following Primer volumes, Primer Red and Primer Blue, each with four pages from each featured project, and will be the first print appearances of all these characters.

ARTIST ELITE PRIMER RED (ONE SHOT) CVR A VARIOUS

(W/A/CA) Alan Quah, Ben Templesmith, Brett Booth, Ryan Kincaid, Paolo Pantalena, Sorah Suhng

Artist Elite Primer Red is a special preview issue containing 4 pages of sketches, concepts & more featuring the following artist's new characters: Alan Quah – Mecha Girl Ben Templesmith – Darkskulls Brett Booth – Lost Serpent Prince Ryan Kincaid – Seraph and the Seven Paolo Pantalena- Obina Sorah Suhng- Karnal Confessions. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/1/2022

ARTIST ELITE PRIMER BLUE (ONE SHOT) CVR A VARIOUS

(W/A/CA) Ale Garza, Chad Hardin, Dexter Soy, Freddie Williams, Jordan Gunderson, Tyler Kirkham

Artist Elite Primer Blue is a special preview issue containing 4 pages of sketches, concepts & more featuring the following artist's new characters: Ale Garza – Sandwenches Chad Hardin – Deathwatch Dexter Soy – Red Ronin Freddie Williams – Belong Jordan Gunderson – Apotheosis Tyler Kirkham -Final Boss. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/8/2022

I talked to the lead team earlier today and will have a proper write up over the weekend, Wave One will feature twelve of the sixteen artists from the group: Tyler Kirkham, Brett Booth, Alan Quah, Ale Garza, Ben Templesmith, Sorah Suhng, Jordan Gunderson, Ryan Kincaid, Chad Hardin, Dexter Soy, Paolo Pantalena, Freddie Williams II. With further plans in the future with the other artists in the group. Here are sneak peeks of what ran last year.