Assassin's Apprentice III #3 Preview: Wedding Bells and Betrayal

Dark Horse's Assassin's Apprentice III #3 hits stores this Wednesday, as King Shrewd attempts to unite the Six Duchies through a royal marriage and secret missions.

Article Summary Assassin's Apprentice III #3 launches Feb 12, 2025. Get ready for royal weddings and secret missions!

King Shrewd's intricate plot: uniting Six Duchies through marriage, featuring Verity and Princess Kettricken.

Fitz embarks on a conflicting task as political tensions rise. The saga continues in this six-part series.

With the Six Duchies in turmoil, King Shrewd plans to bring unity to the lands through a royal wedding. In service to the King, Verity will be married to the Mountain Princess Kettricken. And in service to the King, Fitz is given a very different task to complete in the Mountain Kingdom. • The third and final chapter of the critically acclaimed comic adaptation of Assassin's Apprentice. • Six issue series.

Assassin's Apprentice III #3

by Jody Houser & Robin Hobb & Ryan Kelly & Anna Steinbauer, cover by Jordie Bellaire

With the Six Duchies in turmoil, King Shrewd plans to bring unity to the lands through a royal wedding. In service to the King, Verity will be married to the Mountain Princess Kettricken. And in service to the King, Fitz is given a very different task to complete in the Mountain Kingdom. • The third and final chapter of the critically acclaimed comic adaptation of Assassin's Apprentice. • Six issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

On sale Feb 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801313900311

Rated T+

$3.99

