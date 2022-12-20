Asterix Gets FabCaro as New Writer of the World's Best-Selling Comic

October 26th 2023 will see the release of the best-selling comic of next year, the new Asterix volume, with an estimated first printing of around 8 million copies, which is basically all that can be printed and kept in storage at any one time. And for the fortieth Asterix book, the writer FabCaro will succeed Jean-Yves Ferri as the author of the book while existing artist Didier Conrad will continue with the book.

FabCaro, writer/artist of the popular comic book series Zaï Zaï Zaï Zaï signed up to the gig one year ago today, when approached by Albert René Editions to pitch for the series. "At the end of December, I sent a synopsis to Albert René editions with the first storyboards. They must have said to themselves: 'This one is going to make us run'. Then it took me two months to complete everything. It was quite fast," he told RTL. "It's the best gift anyone can give me. I was fed Asterix. From an emotional point of view, it's my whole childhood. I grew up with it, and it's been with me all my life . There are such different degrees of reading that the more you read the albums, then you discover things that you hadn't seen. It's a super cozy thing. For me, Asterix is ​​childhood. At seven, eight years old, I didn't understand everything. The puns, the references, but it brought me a lot of things". Born in 1973, the first Asterix he read was Asterix And The Great Divide, whish inspired him to start drawing in the first place. For this project, as its writer rather than artist, he has to create a script for Conrad and change his way of working as a result. "I built a real script, a real storyboard from beginning to end and I loved doing that. Starting with a story, telling myself 'how am I going to try to fit this into 44 pages, how I structure, where I'm going". As for his reputation for greater irreverence, "I said to myself, if they come looking for me, it's because I have to put my foot in it a little bit. But at the same time, it's still an Asterix institution . I had to reason with myself , I am at the service of a project. I had over my shoulders Uderzo and Goscinny "

As to the new volume? Currently unnamed, we are told that the action takes place in the Gaul Village as an external event disrupts the life of Asterix and his friends. Village chief Vitalstatistix and his wife Impedimenta have an important role, Cacafonix sings a few small pieces, and there will be guest stars from modern culture and history…"

Asterix is a French comic about a village of Gaulish warriors in the 1st century BC who adventure around the world and fight the Romans, with the aid of a magic potion. Created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo in 1959, Uderzo took over writing the books after Goscinny's death in 1977. In 2013, a new team consisting of Jean-Yves Ferri and Didier Conrad took over, and now FAbCo takes over from Jean-Yves Ferri.

