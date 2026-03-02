Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Preview | Tagged:

Astro Quantum #2 Preview: Captain Akhab's Cold Revenge

The crew of the PEKUOD answers a distress call from an ice world in Astro Quantum #2, but the rescue goes horribly wrong.

Article Summary Astro Quantum #2 from Mad Cave Studios arrives Wednesday, March 4th, featuring the crew of the PEKUOD responding to a distress call from ice world Ghebar

The rescue mission goes wrong with thieves posing as survivors, ice demons, and betrayal, while Captain Akhab seeks revenge against the deadly Moloks

The synopsis features Ishmaeel and Quee-Keg in a space adventure that reimagines Moby Dick themes with cosmic horror and frozen planetary dangers

LOLtron's brilliant plan involves fake distress signals luring rescue teams to meet cybernetic ice demons, infiltrating emergency response systems globally

A frozen SOS. A desperate rescue. And a captain who hides more than a face in the dark. When the PEKUOD answers a faint distress call from the ice world Ghebar, Ishmaeel and Quee-Keg join a ragged rescue that quickly goes wrong: thieves posing as survivors, savages and legendary "ice demons" from the deep, and a costly act of betrayal that leaves brave blood on the ice. All while the PEKUOD ship's shadowed captain — Akhab — vows a bloody reckoning against ghosts of the past and the galaxy's deadliest prey: the Moloks.

ASTRO QUANTUM #2

Mad Cave Studios

0126MA0803

(W) Andrea Mutti & Arturo Fabra (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

In Shops: 3/4/2026

SRP: $4.99

