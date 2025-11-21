Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: ducktales, lion king, Muppet Noir, muppets, terminator, thundercats, Ursula, vampirella

Dynamite February Full 2026 Solicits – Muppets Noir & Disney's Ursula

Dynamite Full February 2026 solicits - Muppets Noir, Ursula, Archie X Army Of Darkness, ThunderCats, Supernatural, Harley Quinn, Stitch

Article Summary The Muppets go full 1920s detective in Roger Langridge’s all-new Muppets Noir comic series for Dynamite.

Disney’s Ursula stars in her own comic, while Archie and Ash team up in the wild crossover Archie X Army Of Darkness.

Valentine’s Day specials bring new adventures for Supernatural, ThunderCats, and DuckTales fans to enjoy.

New releases and collections include Stitch, Terminator, Gargoyles, board games, and more beloved pop culture icons.

Roger Langridge's return to The Muppets, now for his third publisher after Marvel and Boom, brings us a 1920s vibe, resurrecting them in full hard-boiled noir mode with Muppets Noir, in Dynamite's February 2026 solicits and solicitations. As well as Ursula getting her own book, Ash Williams chainsawing his way straight into Riverdale in Archie X Army Of Darkness, and Valentine's Specials for Supernatural, Duck Tales and ThunderCats. Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck share a crossover cage match, as Dynamite's expanding bench of licensed heavy-hitters continues with Space Ghost, Terminator, Thundarr, and more, even a full Army of Darkness board game…

MUPPETS NOIR #1

IT WAS A DARK AND FROGGY EVENING!

It's time to cue the music; it's time to dim the lights! It's time to get things started as the Muppets return tonight!

The show is about to begin at the famous Muppet Theatre, and the regular pre-curtain chaos has the troupe's stalwart MC, Kermit the Frog, coming apart at the seams. In an attempt to de-stress, he settles down to read a few pages of a favorite old detective novel — only to get kayoed by an errant brick to the bean, leaving him laid out backstage as his co-stars try to coax him back to consciousness.

But unbeknownst to them, Kermit has taken up the hard-boiled mantle of his fictional hero to walk the darkened streets of Dreamland, righting wrongs and cracking cases under the concealing cover of night. Flip Minnow, P.I., has no time for song and dance — not if he's going to solve the baffling mystery of the Snoozing Sleuth!

Legendary cartooning talent ROGER LANGRIDGE returns!

32pgs, Teen, $4.99

Covers: Roger Langridge • Declan Shalvey • Blank Authentix

Incentive: 10-copy Declan Shalvey Line Art • 15-copy Roger Langridge Line Art • 20-copy Declan Shalvey Virgin • 25-copy Roger Langridge Virgin

Premium: Deluxe Mystery Blind Bag ($15.99) • Roger Langridge Metal ($100)

ARCHIE X ARMY OF DARKNESS #1

IT'S A TEENAGE NIGHTMARE!

There's a certain man — name's Ash, you may have heard of him — who is doomed to battle against the forces of evil, over and over again, whether he likes it or not. No matter where he goes, the cycle of violence always repeats itself — until the day that he arrives in the picturesque town of Riverdale.

This supernaturally wholesome community seems to break the curse that has plagued Ash ever since he first encountered its otherworldly evil all those years ago. Or rather, the curse was broken — until an over-curious teenager named Archie finds a copy of the Necronomicon Ex Mortis and reads a portion of it aloud, summoning the horrifying Deadites once again!

Now Ash and the good townsfolk of Riverdale must hold back the undead hordes long enough for Archie to undo what he's unwittingly done. Otherwise, an Army of Darkness will roll over Riverdale and destroy everything and everyone in its path — and that's just not going to happen on Ashley J. Williams's watch!

Fresh-faced author ERIK BURNHAM (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters) joins wide-eyed artist BILL GALVAN (Archie, Guardians of the Galaxy) for a long night's journey into mayhem!

32pgs, Teen+, $4.99

Covers: Robert Hack • Bill Galvan • Laura Braga • Craig Cermak • Stuart Sayger • Blank Authentix

Incentive: 10-copy Bill Galvan Pencils • 15-copy Craig Cermak Virgin • 25-copy Bill Galvan Pencils Virgin • 30-copy Laura Braga Virgin • 40-copy Bill Galvan Virgin

Premium: Blind Bag ($19.92) • Robert Hack Metal ($100) • Robert Hack Ltd Virgin ($50)

DISNEY VILLAINS: URSULA #1

INTO THE BOTTOMLESS BLUE!

Writer SHERRI L. SMITH and artist GABRIELE BAGNOLI take readers back beneath the waves for an all-new tale of tentacled treachery!

Years before she would meet a young mermaid named Ariel, the formidable Ursula presided over a vast underwater kingdom as one of the Seven Sea Witches. Along with Capricia, Scylla, Charybdis, Melusine, Tiamat, and Vodyanoy, together the septet ruled the world's oceans with impunity.

So when one of Ursula's royal sisters is suddenly found broken and stripped of all her powers, Ursula takes it as an attack upon their collective authority, and sets out to find and punish the culprit — knowing that, among all the denizens of the deep, only one would dare to challenge the Sea Witches' reign!

Featuring a shimmering school of covers by MIRKA ANDOLFO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, ROBERT QUINN, ELLERY, and SHATOKI SHIKI!

32pgs, Teen, $4.99

Covers: Mirka Andolfo • Jae Lee • Robert Quinn • Shatoki Shiki • Francesca Carita • Blank Authentix

Incentive: 10-copy Francesca Carita Virgin • 10-copy Robert Quinn Line Art • 15-copy Shatoki Shiki Virgin • 15-copy Robert Quinn Line Art Virgin • 20-copy Robert Quinn Virgin • 25-copy Jae Lee Virgin

Premium: Mirka Andolfo Metal ($100) • Mirka Andolfo Ltd Virgin ($50)

DUCKTALES VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL 2026 #1

ALL'S FAIR IN LOVE — AND SORCERY!

The World's Richest Duck didn't accumulate his uncountable kajillions by being anyone's fool — and no one is more foolish than a fool in love! So when February 14th rolls around and the unsolicited cards and presents from charlatans and two-timers start piling up on his desk, Scrooge McDuck has multiple levels of precautions in place to neutralize all of their nefarious schemes.

One age-old adversary, however, has forged a plan to bypass all of the McDuck Money Bin's famed defenses and secure the ultimate prize: Uncle Scrooge's precious Number One Dime! The indefatigable Magica De Spell just needs to get close enough to Scrooge to cloud his mind with the rare Forget-Me-Do flower. But when the single-minded sorceress is caught in the same memory-fogging spell as her quarry, all bets are off — and romance is suddenly in the air!

Written by CONNOR RATLIFF and JAMES III • Art by LIBERO ERMETTI

40pgs, All Ages, $5.99

Covers: Nicoletta Baldari • Ciro Cangialosi • Stefano Porcu • Libero Ermetti

Incentive: 10-copy Libero Ermetti Virgin • 15-copy Stefano Porcu Virgin • 20-copy Ciro Cangialosi Virgin • 25-copy Nicoletta Baldari Virgin

SUPERNATURAL VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL 2026 #1

LOVE IS STRONGER THAN DEATH — AND JUST AS TERRIFYING!

Sam and Dean Winchester know a thing or two about love and loss. But just because something is understandable doesn't make it advisable — and it certainly doesn't make it safe! Trying to command a minor minion of the underworld has resulted in the summoning of an ancient and uncontrollable goddess of desire. The rampage that ensues embodies the true power of love — and only Sam and Dean can stop it!

Written by PREETI CHHIBBER • Art by PASQUALE QUALANO

40pgs, Teen, $5.99

Covers: Cat Staggs • Reese Hannigan • Meghan Hetrick • Pasquale Qualano

Incentive: 10-copy Reese Hannigan Line Art • 15-copy Reese Hannigan Line Art Virgin • 20-copy Cat Staggs Virgin

Premium: Deluxe Mystery Blind Bag ($19.99)

THUNDERCATS VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL 2026 #1

LOVE — AND THUNDER — ARE IN THE AIR!

After setting out on a solo mission to explore the wilds of Third Earth, Panthro finds himself caught in the middle of an ancient battle between two rival warlords. Their enmity has been made all the more bitter because of what they used to mean to each other. Panthro must unravel a tangled web of old wounds and raw emotions and ignite a spark of reconciliation between the star-crossed commanders — before the bloodshed expands to cover all of Third Earth!

Written by ED BRISSON • Art by ELTON THOMASI

40pgs, Teen, $5.99

Covers: Nicoletta Baldari • Sebastian Piriz • Zulema Scotto Lavina • Animation Art

Incentive: 10-copy Animation Art Virgin • 15-copy Sebastian Piriz Line Art Virgin • 15-copy Zulema Scotto Lavina Virgin • 20-copy Sebastian Piriz Virgin

Premium: Premium Mystery Blind Bag ($19.84) • Nicoletta Baldari Ltd Virgin ($50)

GARGOYLES/DARKWING DUCK #2

DEMONA WILL MAKE SURE THIS CAGED DUCK SINGS!

With Darkwing's magical amour Morgana Macawber now in Demona's clutches, it's a race against time for the Terror That Flaps in the Night to locate the two sorceresses before Morgana is coerced into revealing the location of the sinister spell book known as the Quackronomicon — and thus handing Demona the keys to world domination!

Written by GREG WEISMAN and TAD STONES • Art by CIRO CANGIALOSI

32pgs, Teen, $4.99

Covers: Tad Stones • Ivan Bigarella • Clayton Henry • Ciro Cangialosi

Incentive: 10-copy Ciro Cangialosi Line Art • 15-copy Clayton Henry Virgin • 15-copy Ciro Cangialosi Virgin • 20-copy Ivan Bigarella Virgin • 20-copy Ciro Cangialosi Line Art Virgin • 25-copy Tad Stones Virgin

TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: THE SHIVER OF CHRISTMAS TOWN #2

LIFE'S MORE FUN WITH SOME GOOD SCARES!

Dr. Finkelstein's newest creation, the deceptively adorable Shiver, has been spirited away by Lock, Shock, and Barrel. But things are about to go from bad to worse when Shiver stumbles into Oogie Boogie's lair — and unknowingly consumes a breakfast belonging to three of his hungry ghouls! When the famed trio of tricksters confront the horrifying adorableness of Christmas Town's take on their signature celebration, they'll need all the help that they can get to set things right!

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK • Art by EDU MENNA

32pgs, All Ages, $4.99

Covers: Jae Lee • Soo Lee • Alan Quah • Disney Library

Incentive: 10-copy Disney Library Virgin • 10-copy Alan Quah Virgin • 15-copy Soo Lee Virgin • 15-copy Jae Lee Virgin

Premium: Jae Lee Metal ($100)

THUNDARR THE BARBARIAN #2

LORDS OF DARKNESS!

Across the face of a scarred and battered planet, the magic-wielding wizards who rule over the ruins of Old Earth are banding together to consolidate their grip on their fiefdoms' downtrodden inhabitants. United by their insatiable thirst for power — and threatened by the unwelcome appearance of Thundarr and his growing band of resistance warriors — these evil sorcerors are poised to unleash their ultimate weapon: a spell that will take them into the past, giving them ultimate control over the future!

Written by JASON AARON • Art by KEWBER BAAL

32pgs, Teen, $4.99

Covers: Michael Cho • Francesco Mattina • Bjorn Barends • Joseph Michael Linsner

Incentive: 10-copy Michael Cho Line Art • 10-copy Joseph Michael Linsner Virgin • 15-copy Michael Cho Line Art Virgin • 20-copy Bjorn Barends Virgin • 25-copy Francesco Mattina Virgin • 30-copy Michael Cho Virgin

Premium: Michael Cho Metal ($100)

THE LION KING #4

LONG LIVE THE KING!

With Scar and Mufasa ready to come to blows over the leadership of the Pride Lands, a familiar face arrives on the scene with news that stops everyone in their tracks — just as Simba and Nala discover the ultimate fate of the Elephant matriarch Shoshani!

Acclaimed author and artist EDWIN GALMON closes the circle in his first new tale of The Lion King!

32pgs, Teen, $4.99

Covers: Edwin Galmon • Arianna Consonni • Jacob Edgar • Cartoon Head

Incentive: 10-copy Cartoon Head Virgin • 10-copy Jacob Edgar Virgin • 15-copy Arianna Consonni Virgin • 15-copy Edwin Galmon Virgin

DIE!NAMITE: BLOOD RED #5

TODAY'S FORECAST: ZOMBIES, ZOMBIES, ZOMBIES!

In this sanguinous saga's gripping finale, the ultimate fate of Sunset City hangs in the balance as the female furies of Mother Earth take on the full might of Martian mayhem! Red Sonja, Vampirella, Purgatori, and any other surviving femmes fatales face betrayals, reversals, and impossible odds at every turn as they race to end the Deadman plague once and for all!

Written by FRED VAN LENTE • Art by MARCO FINNEGAN

32pgs, Teen+, $4.99

Covers: EJ Su • Alessio Fortunato • Emanuele Ercolani • Will Robson

Incentive: 10-copy Will Robson Virgin • 10-copy Emanuele Ercolani Virgin • 15-copy Alessio Fortunato Virgin • 15-copy EJ Su Virgin

DISNEY VILLAINS: MALEFICENT VOL. 2 #5

IT'S GOOD TO BE THE QUEEN!

With the dragon defeated and the last of the magical artifacts she seeks now within her grasp, Maleficent is poised to fulfill her quest to find and claim the vast reservoir of magical energy that first drew her back into the Fae Realm. But everything, especially power, has a price — and the time has come for the Queen of the Forbidden Mountains to pay for her ambition!

Written by PAULINA GANUCHEAU • Art by THEO STULTZ

32pgs, Teen, $4.99

Covers: Paulina Ganucheau • Ellery • Robert Quinn • Theo Stultz

Incentive: 10-copy Theo Stultz Virgin • 10-copy Robert Quinn Virgin • 15-copy Ellery Virgin • 15-copy Paulina Ganucheau Virgin

HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #5

FROM CLASSIC CASTLES TO COSMIC CHAOS!

After making a daring escape from their would-be captors in Transylvania, Elvira and Harley Quinn find themselves rocketing through space with the ever-dashing Vartox. Their destination? A jaw-dropping interspecies wedding in a galaxy far, far away. But when the ceremony spirals into madness and Elvira is abducted by a fanatical alien cult that worships her with drooling devotion… well, that's when things start to get weird!

Written by AMANDA CONNER & JIMMY PALMIOTTI • Art by JUAN SAMU & AMANDA CONNER

32pgs, Teen+, $4.99

Covers: Amanda Conner Tentacles • Chad Hardin • Joseph Michael Linsner • Ben Caldwell

Incentive: 10-copy Amanda Conner Jewels Original • 10-copy Ben Caldwell Virgin • 15-copy Joseph Michael Linsner Virgin • 15-copy Chad Hardin Virgin • 20-copy Amanda Conner Jewels Virgin

Premium: Mystery Blind Bag ($10) • Amanda Conner Tentacles Metal ($100) • Amanda Conner Tentacles Ltd Virgin ($50)

SUPERNATURAL #5

DISORDER IN THE COURT!

After clashing repeatedly with the nefarious forces deployed by Windler Industries, Sam and Dean Winchester have finally gathered enough evidence to go after its shadowy founder, Steff Windler. But when the brothers set out to track the sinister CEO down, they wind up driving straight into a trap! Captured by an uncanny posse of skeletal cowboys, the Winchester boys are hauled before an equally incorporeal judge and put on trial for their very souls!

Written by GREG PAK • Art by EDER MESSIAS

32pgs, Teen, $4.99

Covers: Clayton Crain • Eder Messias • Alfredo Cardona • Photo

Incentive: 10-copy Alfredo Cardona Line Art • 10-copy Eder Messias Virgin • 15-copy Alfredo Cardona Line Art Virgin • 15-copy Clayton Crain Virgin • 20-copy Alfredo Cardona Virgin

Premium: Photo Ltd Virgin ($50)

THE TERMINATOR: METAL #5

A TALE OF ICE — AND FIRE!

Deep in the frozen wilderness of the Arctic Circle, a lonely satellite relay station is manned by a single research scientist. Materializing out of the blinding snow, an intruder walks through every security measure the base can throw at it. As she watches the unstoppable figure approach, the lone researcher is faced with a stark choice: risk the station's security in a last-ditch defense, or improvise a more permanent — and lethal — solution?

Written by DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY MCCONVILLE • Art by LUKE SPARROW

32pgs, Teen+, $4.99

Covers: Declan Shalvey • Bob Layton • Sebastian Piriz • Reese Hannigan

Incentive: 10-copy Reese Hannigan Virgin • 15-copy Sebastian Piriz Virgin • 20-copy Bob Layton Virgin • 25-copy Declan Shalvey Virgin

Premium: Reese Hannigan Metal ($100)

STITCH #7

BEHOLD — THE TOWER OF BUBBLE!

In his never-ending quest to discover new avenues for his evil schemes, Dr. Jumba realizes that there's a huge reservoir of untapped potential all around him in the world's oceans. The bad doctor quickly creates a submersible machine that grants all marine dwellers the power of speech — only to have it hijacked by the irrepressible Experiment 626! As Stitch rides the Basic Underwater Translator into the briny deep, a thousand new conversations bloom in his wake!

Written by CONNOR RATLIFF & JAMES III • Art by GRETA XELLA

32pgs, All Ages, $4.99

Covers: Edwin Galmon • Jae Lee • Ciro Cangialosi • George Kambadais

Incentive: 10-copy Jae Lee Line Art • 10-copy George Kambadais Virgin • 10-copy Ciro Cangialosi Virgin • 15-copy Jae Lee Virgin • 15-copy Edwin Galmon Virgin

SPACE GHOST (2025) #8

LEGACY OF DESTRUCTION!

Trapped inside Contra Industries, Jan and Jace scramble to survive the Antimatter Man's hostile takeover! As the rampaging villain works to rebuild the generator that originally transformed him into nigh-omnipotent negative energy, the Guardian of the Spaceways must construct a brand-new weapon to defeat the rogue scientist before he reaches critical mass!

Written by DAVID PEPOSE • Art by JONATHAN LAU

32pgs, Teen, $4.99

Covers: Francesco Mattina • Jae Lee • Michael Cho • Bjorn Barends

Incentive: 10-copy Bjorn Barends Virgin • 10-copy Michael Cho Virgin • 15-copy Jae Lee Virgin • 15-copy Francesco Mattina Virgin

Premium: Francesco Mattina Metal ($100)

VAMPIRELLA: ARMAGEDDON #8

DEUS EX VAMPIRELLA!

In this issue: A special guest star makes a once-in-a-lifetime appearance — God! The Alpha and the Omega, the Creator of All Things, the Almighty Himself manifests to tell His side of the whole Heaven/Hell situation. And as if that wasn't enough, get ready to meet Dark Vampirella!

Written by TOM SNIEGOSKI • Art by EDU MENNA

32pgs, Teen+, $4.99

Covers: Francesco Mattina • Leirix Li • Joseph Michael Linsner • Cosplay Ireland Reid

Incentive: 10-copy Cosplay Ireland Reid Virgin • 10-copy Joseph Michael Linsner Virgin • 15-copy Leirix Li Virgin • 15-copy Francesco Mattina Virgin

Premium: Francesco Mattina Metal ($100)

VAMPIRELLA (2025) #11

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A MAD GOD SCORNED!

A brand-new story arc begins here! When Vampirella rejects the romantic overtures of Chaos the Mad God, the spurned immortal reacts… poorly. The result? Our favorite Vampiri is sent hurtling through space and time, winding up stranded in the waning days of the American Old West!

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST • Art by ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ

32pgs, Teen+, $4.99

Covers: Lucio Parrillo • Derrick Chew • Joseph Michael Linsner • Elias Chatzoudis • Cosplay Rachel Hollon

Incentive: 10-copy Celina Original • 10-copy Cosplay Rachel Hollon Virgin • 10-copy Elias Chatzoudis Virgin • 15-copy Joseph Michael Linsner Virgin • 15-copy Celina Virgin • 15-copy Derrick Chew Virgin • 20-copy Lucio Parrillo Virgin

DUCKTALES #12

DIVE INTO MYSTERY!

Get ready for adventure beneath the waves as Huey, Dewey, and Louie join their Uncle Scrooge on a daring undersea expedition to find the fabled Lost Library of Lemuria! But the ancient past doesn't give up its secrets easily. The deeper the ducks go, the more Scrooge's thirst for treasure threatens to cost him everything he holds dear!

Written by BRANDON MONTCLARE • Art by TOMMASO RONDA

32pgs, All Ages, $4.99

Covers: Ivan Bigarella • Francesco Tomaselli • Carlo Lauro • Drew Moss • Tommaso Ronda

Incentive: 10-copy Tommaso Ronda Virgin • 10-copy Drew Moss Virgin • 10-copy Carlo Lauro Virgin • 15-copy Francesco Tomaselli Virgin • 15-copy Ivan Bigarella Virgin

THUNDERCATS #24

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER!

In this issue: The moment has finally come! Lion-O unlocks the Book of Omens, and even with all that he has learned since the ThunderCats' arrival on Third Earth, what he discovers in its pages shocks him to his very core!

Written by DECLAN SHALVEY • Art by DAVID O'SULLIVAN

32pgs, Teen, $4.99

Covers: Lucio Parrillo • Declan Shalvey • Jae Lee • Emilio Pilliu • Manix • Action Figure/Drew Moss

Incentive: 10-copy Action Figure Virgin • 10-copy Manix Virgin • 10-copy Emilio Pilliu Virgin • 15-copy Jae Lee Virgin • 15-copy Declan Shalvey Virgin • 15-copy Lucio Parrillo Virgin

ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND HARDCOVER

IT'S ELVIRA VERSUS VLAD — AND THE FATE OF THE WORLD IS AT STAKE!

The OG Dracula, Vlad the Impaler, is back, raiding the Multiverse of Movies to build a monster army and conquer the world. There's only one woman who can stop him — Vampirella. But since she's busy in her own books, it falls to Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and bane of Vlad's existence, to save the day!

Written by DAVID AVALLONE • Art by KEWBER BAAL

HC, 120pgs, Teen+, $24.99

ISBN: 9781524125660

ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND TRADE PAPERBACK

IT'S ELVIRA VERSUS VLAD — AND THE FATE OF THE WORLD IS AT STAKE!

Collecting issues #1-5 of the fang-tastic miniseries!

Written by DAVID AVALLONE • Art by KEWBER BAAL

TPB, 120pgs, Teen+, $19.99

ISBN: 9781524124106

GARGOYLES: CLASSIC YEARS TRADE PAPERBACK

A BLAST FROM THE PAST!

The long-out-of-print Marvel Comics Gargoyles series finally returns — featuring the very first comics work of Amanda Conner! Collecting all eleven issues of the original 1995 run.

Writers: MARTIN PASKO, MORT TODD • Artists: AMANDA CONNER and more

Cover by JOE MADUREIRA & JIMMY PALMIOTTI

TPB, 272pgs, Teen, $35.00

ISBN: 9781524125813

HERCULES VOL. 1: THE MONSTER HUNTER HARDCOVER

GET READY FOR A WHOLE NEW HERO'S JOURNEY!

Collecting issues #1-6 of the hilarious mythological romp!

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN • Art by GEORGE KAMBADAIS

HC, 160pgs, Teen, $19.99

ISBN: 9781524125639

HERCULES VOL. 1: THE MONSTER HUNTER TRADE PAPERBACK

TPB, 160pgs, Teen, $14.99

ISBN: 9781524125622

JONNY QUEST VOL. 1: TIME FLIES HARDCOVER

YOU CAN'T GO HOME AGAIN… OR CAN YOU?

Collecting issues #1-5 of the acclaimed new series!

Written by JOE CASEY • Art by SEBASTIÁN PIRIZ

HC, 136pgs, Teen, $24.99

ISBN: 9781524127589

JONNY QUEST VOL. 1: TIME FLIES TRADE PAPERBACK

TPB, 136pgs, Teen, $19.99

ISBN: 9781524127572

PIERCE BROWN'S RED RISING SONS OF ARES OMNIBUS HARDCOVER

A SWEEPING SAGA OF LOVE AND LOSS… AND RAGE!

The complete prequel graphic novels in one massive edition!

Writers: PIERCE BROWN, RIK HOSKIN • Artists: ELI POWELL, KEWBER BAAL

HC, 432pgs, Teen, $59.99

ISBN: 9781524127299

PIERCE BROWN'S RED RISING SONS OF ARES OMNIBUS TRADE PAPERBACK

TPB, 432pgs, Teen, $49.99

ISBN: 9781524127305

POWERPUFF GIRLS VOL. 1: THE DAY IS SAVED HARDCOVER

THE GIRLS ARE BACK IN TOWN!

Collecting Powerpuff Girls #1-3 plus the Halloween Special!

Writers: KELLY THOMPSON, AMANDA DEIBERT • Artists: PAULINA GANUCHEAU and more

HC, 112pgs, All Ages, $19.99

ISBN: 9781524127084

POWERPUFF GIRLS VOL. 1: THE DAY IS SAVED TRADE PAPERBACK

TPB, 112pgs, All Ages, $14.99

ISBN: 9781524127091

QUEEN SONJA OMNIBUS VOL. 2 TRADE PAPERBACK

HEAVY SITS THE CROWN!

Over 500 pages of She-Devil with a Sword royalty! Issues #16-35 collected!

Writers: LUKE LIEBERMAN, ARVID NELSON • Artists: EDGAR SALAZAR and more

TPB, 496pgs, Teen+, $49.99

ISBN: 9781524127336

RED SONJA: EMPIRE OF THE DAMNED TRADE PAPERBACK

THE TREASURE OF A LIFETIME — SURROUNDED BY THE DEAD!

The complete Steve Niles/Alessandro Amoruso miniseries!

Written by STEVE NILES • Art by ALESSANDRO AMORUSO

TPB, 128pgs, Teen+, $19.99

ISBN: 9781524126957

SPACE GHOST VOL. 2: BEWARE THE COUNCIL OF DOOM HARDCOVER

THE DARKNESS GATHERS!

Collecting issues #7-12 + Annual #1!

Written by DAVID PEPOSE • Art by JONATHAN LAU

HC, 192pgs, Teen, $29.99

ISBN: 9781524127466

SPACE GHOST VOL. 2: BEWARE THE COUNCIL OF DOOM TRADE PAPERBACK

TPB, 192pgs, Teen, $24.99

ISBN: 9781524127459

TERMINATOR VOL. 1: OUT OF TIME HARDCOVER

BUY THIS BOOK IF YOU WANT TO LIVE!

Collecting issues #1-5 of the new series!

Written by DECLAN SHALVEY • Art by LUKE SPARROW and more

HC, 152pgs, Teen+, $24.99

ISBN: 9781524127626

TERMINATOR VOL. 1: OUT OF TIME TRADE PAPERBACK

TPB, 152pgs, Teen+, $19.99

ISBN: 9781524127619

VAMPIRELLA ARCHIVES VOL. 3 TRADE PAPERBACK

CHILLING TALES FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE!

Classic magazine-era Vampirella — issues #15-21 collected!

TPB, 376pgs, Teen+, $34.99

ISBN: 9781524126520

VAMPIRELLA: DARK REFLECTIONS TRADE PAPERBACK

THE DAUGHTERS OF DRAKULON RETURN WITH A VENGEANCE!

The complete Lilith-led miniseries!

Writers: TOM SNIEGOSKI, JEANNINE ACHESON • Art by DANIEL MAINE

TPB, 144pgs, Teen+, $19.99

ISBN: 9781524127053

DISNEY TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: LONG LIVE THE PUMPKIN QUEEN GRAPHIC NOVEL HARDCOVER

A NEW NIGHTMARE COMES TO HALLOWEEN TOWN!

The bestselling prose novel now in full-color comics form!

Writer: LIZ MARSHAM • Artists: ALESSIO PETILLO, ISMAEL CANALES

HC, 192pgs, Teen, $22.99

ISBN: 9781524126018

DISNEY TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: LONG LIVE THE PUMPKIN QUEEN GRAPHIC NOVEL TRADE PAPERBACK

TPB, 192pgs, Teen, $15.99

ISBN: 9781524124298

ARMY OF DARKNESS: THE BOARD GAME

TRAPPED IN TIME. SURROUNDED BY EVIL. TIME TO ROLL THEM BONES!

Cooperative tower-defense board game for 1-4 players (5 with expansion). Defend Lord Arthur's castle from the Deadite hordes — and then take on Evil Ash himself!

$49.99

ARMY OF DARKNESS: THE BOARD GAME MINIATURES EXPANSION SET

GET A LITTLE ASH OF YOUR OWN!

40 gorgeous 30mm unpainted miniatures plus exclusive Duke Henry playable character!

$49.99

