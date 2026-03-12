Posted in: Comics | Tagged: KO, newlitg

DC After K.O in The Daily LITG, 12th of March 2026

DC After K.O was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

DC After K.O was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as I am returning to London Book Fair for the final day, and the last time at Olympiaq. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

DC After K.O and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel

LITG two years ago… Amazon's Fallout Merch

LITG three years ago, Regidrago Raid Guide For Pokemon GO

LITG four years ago, The Boys Spins Off

LITG five years ago, Glee, Pokémon GO, Buffy

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago – Trump kept out of Bond

And X Of Swords started early.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Graham Nolan , co-creator of Bane, artist on Batman, Power of the Atom, Hawkworld, Detective Comics.

, co-creator of Bane, artist on Batman, Power of the Atom, Hawkworld, Detective Comics. Jason Brice , of Silver Comic Books and Comics Bulletin

, of Silver Comic Books and Comics Bulletin Khwan Kaisang , comics art model.

, comics art model. R.A. Jones, former Executive Editor of Elite Comics, writer on Bulletproof Monk, Weapon X, Wolverine & Captain America.

