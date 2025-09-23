Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Audrey Meeker Sells Rights To Her New YA Graphic Novel, Home Ground

Audrey Meeker sells the publishing rights to her new YA graphic novel, Home Ground, to Feiwel and Friends for 2028.

Former Valiant Entertainment assistant editor, Audrey Meeker, who created the middle-grade graphic novels Swing and the upcoming Last One Picked has sold the rights to her first YA graphic novel, Home Ground, featuring Quinn, who is back home in rural Ohio after a disastrous first year of college and an even worse internship, working at the same coffee shop she worked at in high school and wondering whether this gap year is just a small blip in her plans or if she can carve out a space of her own in a town she's always rejected. Audrey states, "(Art notes: the first pic is from a short comic I did for @bezoarcomicsanthology 's issue that's coming out this October!! The next two slides are sample art from my pitch that are more indicative of how the final book will look. It's important to note that my book WILL BE GREEN!!! And finally: just some concept art)."

Rachel Diebel at Feiwel and Friends has acquired Home Ground, and publication is slated for the autumn of 2028. Audrey Meeker's Jessica Mileo at InkWell Management handled the deal for world rights.

Audrey Meeker is a graduate from the Savannah College of Art and Design, where she acquired her BFA in Sequential Art and minored in Creative Writing. Feiwel and Friends states that it is a "publisher of innovative children's fiction and nonfiction literature, including hardcover, paperback series, and individual titles." And that their list is "intended to be eclectic and combines quality and commercial appeal for readers ages 0-16. The imprint is dedicated to "book by book" publishing, bringing the work of distinctive and outstanding authors, illustrators, and ideas to the marketplace" and Feiwel and Friends say they are defined and guided by their principle "Our books are friends for life".

