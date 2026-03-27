Posted in: Games, Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda, Video Games | Tagged: Jon Batiste, Josh Harmon, N64, nintendo, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
Jon Batiste & Josh Harmon Reimagine a Legend of Zelda Classic Song
Jon Batiste and Josh Harmon came together for a reimagining of "Song Of Storms” from The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
Article Summary
- Jon Batiste and Josh Harmon collaborate on an inventive jazz rendition of "Song of Storms" from Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Their spontaneous performance fuses video game nostalgia with contemporary jazz and New Orleans influences
- Fans can stream their joyful take on the beloved Zelda classic on multiple online music platforms
- The duo's creative chemistry highlights the enduring impact and versatility of classic Legend of Zelda music
A new video was released today featuring musicians Jon Batiste and Josh Harmon collaborating on a few songs, including a classic from The Legend of Zelda. In the video you see here, the two start making some fun music around claassic black-and-white cartoons from the golden age of animation, but later on in the video (around 17:45), they break out a track that N64 players will be familiar with, as they start to play their own rendition of "Song of Storms" from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. If you just want to listen to the song on its own without the video, they have a few options online for those who love streaming.
Jon Batiste and Josh Harmon Take On a Classic Song From The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
The collaboration stems from a social media video created during Batiste's Big Money campaign, where Harmon, known for his boundary-breaking percussion videos, published a video of the duo performing the track, among other unrehearsed musical moments. The instrumental track highlights a creative crossover between video game music and contemporary jazz.
"Josh is a kindred spirit. He loves classic video game themes, jazz, and New Orleans traditional music just as much as I do," said Batiste. "He's also one of the most creative thinkers around, a brilliant drummer, and a joyful spirit in the world. As a child of the '90s growing up in New Orleans in a musical family, I would often play classic video game themes on instruments and musically rearrange them with my cousins Jamal and Travis. I even recorded 'Green Hill Zone' for my Hollywood Africans album. One day, Josh and I should really do an entire album of these themes."
On the rising popularity of the duo's "Songs of Storms performance, Harmon said, "This recording represents what human-made music is all about. There was no rehearsal and no discussion of the arrangement beforehand – our version of 'Song of Storms' is something that happened spontaneously and, in the moment, in a way that's only possible when real people get together to play music in real time. You can hear on the recording how much fun Jon and I are having. Even though the song is only 90 seconds long, the genuine joy heard on the track is the reason millions of people have already felt such a strong connection to it. That's the power of music."