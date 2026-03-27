Posted in: Games, Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda, Video Games | Tagged: Jon Batiste, Josh Harmon, N64, nintendo, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time

Jon Batiste & Josh Harmon Reimagine a Legend of Zelda Classic Song

Jon Batiste and Josh Harmon came together for a reimagining of "Song Of Storms” from The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time

Article Summary Jon Batiste and Josh Harmon collaborate on an inventive jazz rendition of "Song of Storms" from Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Their spontaneous performance fuses video game nostalgia with contemporary jazz and New Orleans influences

Fans can stream their joyful take on the beloved Zelda classic on multiple online music platforms

The duo's creative chemistry highlights the enduring impact and versatility of classic Legend of Zelda music

A new video was released today featuring musicians Jon Batiste and Josh Harmon collaborating on a few songs, including a classic from The Legend of Zelda. In the video you see here, the two start making some fun music around claassic black-and-white cartoons from the golden age of animation, but later on in the video (around 17:45), they break out a track that N64 players will be familiar with, as they start to play their own rendition of "Song of Storms" from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. If you just want to listen to the song on its own without the video, they have a few options online for those who love streaming.

Jon Batiste and Josh Harmon Take On a Classic Song From The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time

The collaboration stems from a social media video created during Batiste's Big Money campaign, where Harmon, known for his boundary-breaking percussion videos, published a video of the duo performing the track, among other unrehearsed musical moments. The instrumental track highlights a creative crossover between video game music and contemporary jazz.

"Josh is a kindred spirit. He loves classic video game themes, jazz, and New Orleans traditional music just as much as I do," said Batiste. "He's also one of the most creative thinkers around, a brilliant drummer, and a joyful spirit in the world. As a child of the '90s growing up in New Orleans in a musical family, I would often play classic video game themes on instruments and musically rearrange them with my cousins Jamal and Travis. I even recorded 'Green Hill Zone' for my Hollywood Africans album. One day, Josh and I should really do an entire album of these themes."

On the rising popularity of the duo's "Songs of Storms performance, Harmon said, "This recording represents what human-made music is all about. There was no rehearsal and no discussion of the arrangement beforehand – our version of 'Song of Storms' is something that happened spontaneously and, in the moment, in a way that's only possible when real people get together to play music in real time. You can hear on the recording how much fun Jon and I are having. Even though the song is only 90 seconds long, the genuine joy heard on the track is the reason millions of people have already felt such a strong connection to it. That's the power of music."

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