Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, late, Nice House By The Sea, sirens

A Few More Delays On Absolute Martian Manhunter And Absolute Flash…

A Few More Delays On Absolute Martian Manhunter And Absolute Flash... as well as The Nice House By The Sea and Sirens: Love Hurts...

Article Summary Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 and #12 face new release date delays, ending the acclaimed series in June.

Absolute Flash #14 moves up, now taking the slot vacated by Martian Manhunter later this April.

The Nice House by the Sea #10 and Sirens: Love Hurts #4 also experience scheduling setbacks in May.

Arcadia HC and DC Connect #71 catalog among other DC titles seeing changed launch dates this spring.

Schedules come, and schedules go, and sometimes comic book on-sale dates slip down the list. Marvel has had a six-month delay for the launch of Symbie #1, long after the event it was meant to tie into, and we are still waiting for Wonder Man (next week!). But DC has a few slips recently…

Absolute Martian Manhunter #11, scheduled for the 22nd of April, is now three weeks late for the 13th of May. While Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 was planned for the 27th of May, it has been rescheduled to the 5th of June. And that's the end of the series. While Absolute Flash #14, planned for the 15th of April, will jump into that gap vacated by Absolute Martian Manhunter for the 22nd of April.

A few other DC delays are worth noting. The DC Connect #71 catalogue, scheduled for release next week, will be delayed until the 8th of April. The Nice House by the Sea #10, scheduled for the 6th of May, will now be out on the 27th of May. Sirens: Love Hurts #4, scheduled for the 13th of May, is now out on the 20th of May. The Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia HC has been delayed from the 16th of June to the 18th of August.

And as for Absolute Martian Manhunter ending with issue #12, writer Deniz Camp posted on X, "We would have both liked to continue, and DC was very open to it, but they offered us something we couldn't turn down, and we couldn't do both. It was a hard decision, and I'm still really sad about it. We both are very conflicted about it, but think it is for the best. And it's been made very clear to us over and over again that we can come back and do more anytime we want. That is very possible." Any chance of DC/Marvel: Absolute Vs Ultimate for the autumn? He would be the best placed for such a thing…

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