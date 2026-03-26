Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ai, Daniel Peacock, Moons Of Mars, sophie aldred

Daniel Peacock's Comic, The Moons Of Mars, Launches, Created With A.I.

Daniel Peacock's new comic, The Moons Of Mars, launches at the Gosport Comic Con, created with A.I. and the voice and image of Sophie Aldred

Article Summary Daniel Peacock launches The Moons Of Mars comic, created with A.I. for Gosport Comic Con debut.

Despite 18 months seeking human artists, A.I. was used ethically to realize Peacock’s sci-fi story.

Sophie Aldred contributes her voice and likeness to this unique A.I.-driven comic book project.

Debate continues on the ethics of generative A.I. in comics, raising concerns within the art community.

Daniel Peacock is a well-known and well-regarded British actor and writer, best known for The Comic Strip Presents, Only Fools And Horses, The Young Ones, Robin of Sherwood, and appeared in Doctor Who as Nord the Vandal in the series The Greatest Show in the Galaxy. He was also nominated for a BAFTA twice for his writing on the kids' TV show Harry And Cash. And it is a new science fiction project he is working on now: the comic book The Moons Of Mars, launching from Red Dust Comics and Vanguard Comics this weekend at the Gosport Comic Con on the south coast of England, neighbours to the much bigger Portsmouth Comic Con. As well as Daniel Peacock, the show will also host Marina Sirtis, Paul McGann, Clem So, Brian Wheeler, Tony McCarthy and Tina Simmons. It's a show that Vanguard Comics themselves are putting on, which is where things get very interesting. Because, it is quite clear when looking at the artwork, just how this comic book came about. The pitch for The Moons Of Mars goes as follows,

"This is where the saga begins — a universe of mystery, rebellion, and cosmic destiny… The Moons of Mars is built on a foundation of respect — respect for artists, respect for storytelling, and respect for the creative process. For 18 months, we actively sought to collaborate with several human artists to bring Daniel Peacock's brilliant and profound story to life. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to secure the right artistic partnership in time. Rather than place this extraordinary narrative on indefinite hold, we were fortunate to meet and work with Wayne Jackson, whose vision and guidance helped us explore ethical, transparent, and responsible uses of AI to move the project forward. Our use of AI is not a shortcut and it is certainly not a replacement for human creativity. It is a tool — one we use with intention, accountability, and deep appreciation for the artistic community. The heart of this project remains human. The story is human. The voices in our companion animation are real people. The world we are building is interactive, collaborative, and open to involvement from creators, performers, and fans alike. This is not an anti‑artist project. It is a pro‑storytelling project. It exists because we refused to let a powerful, meaningful story be lost to circumstance. AI allowed us to keep the momentum alive while continuing to honour the craft, the creators, and the community that inspires us. The Moons of Mars stands as an example of how AI can be used ethically — not to replace artists, but to empower stories, expand opportunities, and invite more people into the creative universe we are building."

I am not sure that anyone reading this is going to buy that. Generative AI, especially such visual creation, is built on artwork scraped and stolen without permission from many thousands of artists, without credit or compensation. Vanguard Comics has given no reason why it is not the case in this issue. Do you want more?

"Doctor Who legend Sophie Aldred is officially lending her voice and her image to The Moons on Mars — an original, character‑driven sci‑fi adventure written by twice BAFTA‑nominated Daniel Peacock. This is a dream collaboration for Doctor Who fans: the iconic performer who defined a generation of companions, now stepping into a brand‑new universe crafted by one of Britain's most inventive storytellers. If you've ever cheered as Ace took on Daleks, Cybermen, or anything else the cosmos threw at her, you already know the energy she brings. Now that spirit is woven directly into this new world."

Oh boy. Did they also s Danny ker as well? This week, Daniel Peacock has also appeared on TikTok to promote the comic book's launch on Saturday, giving us more glimpses at the comic in question.

I approached the publishers, expressing A.I. concerns to be told, "We tried for 18 months with real artists, it wasn't to be." Something I find a little hard to swallow, knowing how many high-quality artists I see all the time looking for work. Recently, we have seen comic book conventions take action against vendors and artists who show and sell A.I.-related products. But this is the first time we have seen the convention itself behind the people publishing such comic books… here's a look at more of what is launching this weekend…

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