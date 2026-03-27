Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: Ascend To Zero, Flyaway Games, Roguelike

Ascend To Zero Has Been Given a July 2026 Launch Date

The time-control roguelike Ascend To Zero has been given a release date with a new trailer, as the game arrives this July

Article Summary Ascend To Zero launches in July 2026, with a new trailer revealing its action-packed gameplay.

Time-control roguelike mechanics let players freeze time to battle enemies and complete missions fast.

Level up, unlock skills, and equip powerful weapons while racing against a strict 30-second timer.

Rescue comrades, upgrade gear with in-game currency, and fight alien invaders to save the world.

Developer and publisher Flyaway Games, a creative studio under Krafton, has revealed the release date for Ascend To Zero. In case you missed this one, this is a time-control roguelike where you can freeze time as a special ability as you run and fight your way through enemies in your way as you try to stop the world from ending in under 30 seconds. The game has gone through several months of teaases and testing, but it looks like they're finally ready to drop the title this Summer, as it will arrive on July 13, 2026. Witht he news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Control Time and Prevent The World From Destruction in Ascend To Zero

Ascend To Zero is a roguelike action game centered around the ability to stop time. Players travel back to the past through a dimensional portal to save their comrades and prevent the destruction of the world, which has been devastated by an alien invasion. The game progresses as players return to the past and engage in battles within a limited timeframe to rapidly level up their avatars and complete missions. While weapons attack automatically once they are equipped, players can freely aim their attacks. When the time limit runs out, they are returned to a ruined underground bunker in the present, where their level and certain equipment are reset.

During battles, players must strategically utilize time-stopping abilities, dashes to evade enemy attacks, and various skills to complete missions within the given time. Even if their health reaches zero, they can consume a portion of their remaining time limit to revive. Defeating special monsters such as bosses grants passive abilities, while in-game currency earned through combat can be used in shops to purchase weapons, armor, and devices to enhance their avatars. Additionally, rescuing past comrades and bringing them back to the underground bunker in the present unlocks new features.

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