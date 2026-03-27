Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, Emperor Aquaman, Jeremy Adams, KO, megacon

Jeremy Adams Tells Us Just Who The Shiver Are In Emperor Aquaman

Jeremy Adams Tells Us Just Who The Shiver Are In Emperor Aquaman and how it's all leading up to Darkseid...

Article Summary Jeremy Adams reveals The Shiver, Aquaman's elite imperial shark guards, in the Emperor Aquaman series.

Aquaman now wields the enhanced power of the Blue, expanding his reach to space and galactic waters.

King Shark joins Aquaman's empire, with new characters like Nemo, the Wonder Twins, and Mera's mother involved.

Major events tie Emperor Aquaman directly to upcoming Darkseid threats in the expanding DC Universe saga.

The DC "What's Next" panel at MegaCon Orlando 2026 last week delivered one of the more enthusiastically received segments when Jeremy Adams took the stage to talk about the retitled comic book Emperor Aquaman, spinning out of the DC K.O. event, and introducing us to The Shiver.

"It feels like we're part of a secret club because every issue Aquaman just gets more and more powerful to the point that you're like, this is we got to stop, but we're never going to stop" said Adams described Aquaman's escalating abilities. Aquaman now wields an enhanced "power of the Blue", comparable to Swamp Thing's connection to the Green, that lets him control or travel through any water on Earth, or beyond. Because he's not stopping at the planet. As seen in the most recent issue, he's now going into space and building cosmic lighthouses everywhere, part of a larger defensive strategy. Aquaman has a plan to protect Earth from looming threats by extending his empire across the stars, using water as his medium for influence on a galactic scale. "We've got any water-centric character, any character that I can use, I throw into this book", good or evil. "Right now, Mera's mother is back, and she's never been explored in the book at all. And she is a really big evil. So we're kind of like a third act of this thing that coincides with what happens in DC K.O." as well as tying directly into the broader Darkseid-driven saga, for his teased return in the next big event,

And King Shark has received a major promotion. "King Shark is now part of his like imperial bodyguards that are all anthropomorphic sharks. The Shiver". Additional allies and wild cards mentioned include Nemo and the Wonder Twins, with Adams teasing more cross-book appearances, after one Wonder Twin popped up in a Green Lantern title. "I see what kind of toys I can use and they let me use them which is exciting… if you read the DC K.O. special with Hawkman and Aquaman, you see that like he can't really be trifled with right now, but there are nefarious forces at hand." Adams says readership is growing as fans react to the escalating absurdity and power."It's really fun because it's one of those things that I can tell month to month more people are picking up and they're like, 'You just made him control somebody's blood.' I'm like, 'Yes, I did.' You know, don't tell anybody else."

We won't, Jeremy, we won't. Here is how the Emperor Aquaman solicitations are looking like going forward…

Emperor Aquaman #16 by Jeremy Adams, John Timms

The lighthouse is lit, and Emperor Aquaman begins to send emissaries to the far ends of the universe to establish his kingdom in the far reaches of space. But when Jackson Hyde doesn't check in, Aquaman and the Emperor's guard, the Shiver, must embark on a rescue mission that turns friends into foes…a mission that won't be as simple as Aquaman had hoped. $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 4/8/26

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #17

(W) JEREMY ADAMS (A) JOHN TIMMS

Emperor Aquaman's reign begins here! His new mission: to establish "Lighthouses across the galaxy in order to stave off trouble before it reaches Earth. Joining him on his new mission are familiar and unfamiliar faces, including King Shark, who has pledged his loyalty to Arthur and joined the ranks of the King's Guard—the Shiver. But as they step into the Blue Gate and travel to worlds beyond, these beasts may have bitten off more than they can chew with their sizable jaws! $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 5/13/26

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #18

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Aquaman finds himself trapped in a mysterious prison, only to find out he's not the only one there—Hal Jordan joins him in a jailbreak among the stars! A union between the lost Green Lantern and the Emperor to the stars points the way toward a major sea change for the DC Universe! $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 6/10/26

You can catch up with the panel yourself here, filmed for Chris Covers Comics on YouTube.

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