Posted in: Fallout, Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Fallout: The Roleplaying Game, new vegas, TTRPG

Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Announced Two New Settings Guides

Fallout: The Roleplaying Game is going to be getting two new setting sguides that will take players to some very popular locations

Article Summary Modiphius reveals two new setting guides for Fallout: The Roleplaying Game, featuring New Vegas and New California.

Explore the iconic Mojave Wasteland, retell the Courier's tale, or create new adventures in New Vegas in 2026.

Experience Fallout 1's world with the New California guide—new gear, traits, perks, and origins, including Psykers.

Future guides will explore the Capital Wasteland, Boston Commonwealth, and Appalachia, releasing in 2027.

Modiphius Entertainment confirmed that two new releases are coming for Fallout: The Roleplaying Game, including a pair of setting guides. Those who have been clamoring to head out West will get their wish as players will be getting a long-requested guide for New Vegas, as well as a guide for New California. We have the preliminary details from the company below as the first will arrive for pre-order next month. Meanwhile, the solo-campaign Wastlander Wanderer is set to launch in a few weeks.

Two New Settings For Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Arrive This Year

Coming to pre-order in April, the first new setting guide for 2026 will let you explore the lore of New Vegas. Players will be able to retell the now-famous tale of the Courier or forge their own stories in the beloved Mojave Wasteland. Cross the borders of the Mojave and experience all the rolling dunes and glittering casinos have to offer, or bring your adventures into the war-torn sands and embroil yourself in new tales of greed, corruption, and good old-fashioned post-nuclear conflict.

Coming later in 2026, Modiphius will also be releasing a New California setting guide, based on the events of Fallout 1. Players can step into the Wasteland as we saw it for the very first time, and experience the game that started it all in a brand-new context. Equipped with new gear, traits, perks, and origins, new characters can perfectly prepare to wander the Wasteland of old. Follow the path of the legendary Vault Dweller, fight against the Master's army, and explore the depths of the darkness of a post-war world. For the first time, players will be able to wield psychic powers with the new Psyker Origin, or carry the Master's perfection with them as a First-Gen Super Mutant!

Modiphius will then continue to publish setting guides for each key game in the franchise, with guides for the Capital Wasteland, the Boston Commonwealth, and, of course, the Appalachian mountains, all coming in 2027.

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