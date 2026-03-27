Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Konami, Silent Hill, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly, horror, Silent Hill f

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake Adds Free Silent Hill f DLC

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake has added a free DLC, as Silent Hill f fans will be able to experience the game as its protagonist

Article Summary Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake introduces a free Silent Hill f-themed DLC crossover event

Players can equip Mio and Mayu with Shimizu Hinako’s Navy Sailor School Uniform and Fox Mask costume set

Remake features enhanced graphics, immersive spatial audio, and more haunting atmospheric effects

Camera Obscura mechanics revamped with new focus, zoom, filters, and tactical combat enhancements

Koei Tecmo and Konami have come together for a special crossover, as Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake has added a new Silent Hill f-themed DLC. This is a free DLC that adds Shimizu Hinako's Navy Sailor School Uniform and Fox Mask to the game as cosmetics. The Uniform can be worn by Mio, and the Fox Mask can be worn by both Mio and Mayu. This is basically just a fun cosmetic that adds an extra dose of horror to the title, and it is now available on all platforms the game is on.

Become Shimizu Hinako in Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake

The full remake of the second installment in the Fatal Frame (Project Zero) series titled Fatal Frame/Project Zero II: Crimson Butterfly. This Japanese-style horror adventure game follows twin sisters who become lost in an abandoned village haunted by vengeful spirits. Using the Camera Obscura—a device that can capture and seal away the impossible—they fight ghosts as the story unfolds

The gameplay mechanics of the Camera Obscura, a signature feature of the Fatal Frame franchise, have also been reworked to offer a more intense and rich experience during combat and exploration. Players will still be able to attack wraiths by taking photos, but managing to align the focus point with their target will inflict more damage. If the damage dealt exceeds a certain threshold, players will be able to activate Shutter Chance state, where they will then be able to deal significant damage with one single picture within a brief period – making it crucial for fans to be precise and to perfectly time their shot. Players will be able to trigger a Fatal Frame by taking a shot at the perfect moment, which will interrupt and stun their opponent. If fans manage to trigger a Fatal Frame during a Shutter Chance state, they will activate a Fatal Time, a limited window that will allow them to take several shots in quick succession to inflict significant damage.

To confront the spirits lurking in the shadows of Minakami Village, players will be able to rely on new Camera Obscura features such as focus, zoom and filters. By lighting up the focus points on the screen, players will focus on their target and deal more damage to the spirits if they manage to light more focus points. By using the zoom feature, players will be able to attack a spirit from a distance while taking cover and being undetected and will also be able to attack multiple targets at once by zooming out. The zoom of the Camera Obscura will also help players during exploration as they will be able to photograph specific objects. Lastly, the filters will help players to unravel the mysteries around them by changing filters depending on the situation or wraith they encounter. Among the different filters they can use, the Paraceptual Filter will allow them to increase their shooting distance in combat and, when exploring, to reproduce past actions using the residual memories.

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