Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Glen Powell To Voice Fox McCloud

Yesterday, it was announced that Fox McCloud from StarFox will appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Now we know that Glen Powell will voice him.

Yesterday, Universal and Illumination awakened the fandom sleeper agent in me by announcing that Fox McCloud of Star Fox fame would be making an appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. There were a lot of "do a barrel roll" jokes and people wondering if this movie is secretly going to be some version of a Super Smash Bros. type of thing, which would be absolutely buckwild insane. Some are also a little annoyed about the fact that they spoiled this reveal, but in this era of marketing, we should be surprised they waited this long. Now we know who voices Fox, and it's none other than Hollywood's new 'It Boy" Glen Powell. Powell confirmed the casting on his official Instagram in a jacket I desperately need to own.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

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