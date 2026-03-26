Posted in: Comics | Tagged: KO, newlitg

DC's K.O. Impact in The Daily LITG, 26th of March 2026

DC's K.O. impact was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround...

Article Summary DC's K.O. shakeup leads Bleeding Cool's most-read comics news for March 26, 2026

Catch up on trending DC, Marvel, and pop culture stories from yesterday and years past

Look back at top comic industry headlines over the last seven years in The Daily LITG

Celebrate comic creator birthdays and subscribe for daily LITG comic news updates

DC's K.O. impact was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC's K.O. impact the most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Diamond Comics Auction

LITG two years ago… Tom Brevoort x Bill Jemas x Rob Liefeld

LITG three years ago, Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek

LITG four years ago, Marvel's Toilet Paper Printing Process

LITG five years ago, DC Comics recalls the Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus

LITG six years ago – the comic industry was being mothballed.

It was the end of times.

LITG seven years ago – Walking Dead was previewed

And The Orville was reviewed.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

José Luis Garcia-Lopez, legendary DC comics artist, creator of the DC Comics Style Guide

legendary DC comics artist, creator of the DC Comics Style Guide Brian Bolland , legendary comics creator, artist on The Killing Joke, creator of The Bishop & The Actress

, legendary comics creator, artist on The Killing Joke, creator of The Bishop & The Actress Mark Verheiden, writer on Aliens, Predator, The Mask, Timecop.

writer on Aliens, Predator, The Mask, Timecop. Robert Kraus, owner/creator of independent company RAK Graphics

owner/creator of independent company RAK Graphics Mitch O'Connell , artist on World of Ginger Fox, Munden's Bar and The Badger.

, artist on World of Ginger Fox, Munden's Bar and The Badger. Clydene Nee , colourist, organiser of San Diego Comic-Con Artists Alley

, colourist, organiser of San Diego Comic-Con Artists Alley Olivier Jalabert Pro , senior editor at Depuis

, senior editor at Depuis Lee Lightfoot , comics artist at Topps and on zombies.

, comics artist at Topps and on zombies. Wakefield Morys-Carter, creator of sci-fi collectibles, comics art collector.

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