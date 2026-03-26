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DC's K.O. Impact in The Daily LITG, 26th of March 2026

DC's K.O. impact was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround...

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Article Summary

  • DC's K.O. shakeup leads Bleeding Cool's most-read comics news for March 26, 2026
  • Catch up on trending DC, Marvel, and pop culture stories from yesterday and years past
  • Look back at top comic industry headlines over the last seven years in The Daily LITG
  • Celebrate comic creator birthdays and subscribe for daily LITG comic news updates

DC's K.O. impact was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC KO
Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry

 DC's K.O. impact the most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. DC's KO Hits Superman, Justice League, Harley Quinn & Flash (Spoilers)
  2. With Great Power Came Great Responsibility – Ultimate Endgame Spoilers
  3. Old Wolverine And New Captain America Head To Armageddon (Spoilers)
  4. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Set for Christmas 2026 Debut
  5. Tom King Puts Mary Jane & Peter Parker Together In Superman/Spider-Man
  6. CBCS Closed By New Owners In Favour Of Their Own Slabbing Service, PSA
  7. Doctor Who: Tom Baker Honors Final Fourth Doctor Ep in Touching Video
  8. Paul Rabin Just Can't Get A Break In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
  9. High Potential S02E16 "Turn, Up the Heat": Morgan Brings in An Expert
  10. NCIS Star [SPOILER] on [SPOILER] Death, Heartbreaking 500th Episode

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Diamond Comics Auction

Alliance Entertainment Stock Price Up 13% After Buying Diamond Comics
Alliance Entertainment logo
  1. Alliance Entertainment Buys Diamond Comic Distributors
  2. Graham Nolan Comes Out Against Absolute Bane In Absolute Batman
  3. Masters of the Universe Man-At-Arms Maquette Debuts from Tweeterhead
  4. Silence Vs Joker In Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman #158: Hush 2 Spoiler
  5. How Jonathan Hickman's Imperial Ties In With Krakoa And Current X-Men
  6. The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 11 "Speed" Images Released; S07E12 Overview
  7. The Truth Behind Inferno And The Legion of Doom Revealed (Spoilers)
  8. Absolute Martian Manhunter Shows The Positives Of Smoking (Spoilers)
  9. Will Batman And The Joker Betray Jason Todd In Hush 2? Spoilers…
  10. How Did We Not Know Severance Star Adam Scott Was "Dead at 21"?
  11. Universal & Ad Populum Are Joint "Back-Up" Bidders For Diamond Comics
  12. Alliance Entertainment Stock Price Up 13% After Buying Diamond Comics
  13. Derek Laufman Joining Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland In June
  14. This Philly Comic Shop Claims To Have Made A Bid For Diamond Comics
  15. Piranha Comics Of Kingston-Upon-Thames Opens A New, Bigger, Store
  16. Diamond Comics Auction Continues in The Daily LITG, 25th of March 2025

LITG two years ago… Tom Brevoort x Bill Jemas x Rob Liefeld

Tom Brevoort x Bill Jemas x Rob Liefeld, The Daily LITG, 26th of March, 2024
Tom Brevoort x Bill Jemas x Rob Liefeld By Luigi Novi/Wikipedia Commons
  1. Tom Brevoort Says Bill Jemas Renamed Xbooks To Stop Paying Rob Liefeld
  2. Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer: Michael Connelly Offers Updates
  3. Accusations Over DC Comics Artists Using Artificial Intelligence Mount
  4. Ultimate Spider-Man #3 Preview: Web of Corporate Lies
  5. Smiling Friends Returns Next Sunday; Season 2 Mini-Teaser Released
  6. Ghosts: Asher Grodman on Trevor, Season 4 Hopes, UK Crossover & More
  7. X-Force #50 Preview: Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves
  8. Hasbro Announces New Packaging For Marvel, G.I.Joe and Star Wars
  9. Daredevil #7 Preview: Claws Out, Horns Up
  10. Kensington Palace, UK Press Owe Middleton, Markle & Diana Apologies
  11. The Marvel Comics Calendar Book: A Visual History: 1975-1981
  12. Kyle Baker's Tardigrade, Deathcathlon & Fine Art Gallery For Free
  13. Donald Duck, Banksy And The Tree Graffiti, Separated At Birth
  14. Massive Select's Rare, Tiered & Con Exclusive Covers Direct To Stores
  15. Titan Comics To Publish Jamie Hewlett's Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee
  16. DC Comics Vs AI in The Daily LITG, 25th of March, 2024
  17. James Mascia & Kodaris' Dungeons & Dimwits in Dren June 2024 Solicits

LITG three years ago, Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek

Star Trek: Picard: Kate Mulgrew Raises Glass to Series' Nod to Voyager
Image: Paramount Global
  1. Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Nod to "Voyager"
  2. Dawn of DC Teasers- Nightwing, Superman, Green Arrow, Wonder Woman
  3. Si Spurrier & Mike Deodato On The Flash Is A Betrayal!
  4. Batman/Catwoman Crossover "Showdown" For Dawn Of DC
  5. Frank Miller Presents Svengoolie In June 2023 Solicits
  6. Cherry Poptart Tops BC Chart in the Daily LITG, 25th of March 2023
  7. Cherry Poptart Returns In Vault Comics Crossover
  8. Justified: Timothy Olyphant; Boyd Holbrook "City Primeval" Looks
  9. A Very Savage Dragon Wedding in Image Comics June 2023 Solicits
  10. Mondo Gutted By Cowards At Funko, Future Up In the Air
  11. Captain Marvel in the Fawcett Giants of the Golden Age, at Auction
  12. Kevin O'Neill 2000AD Artists Edition in Rebellion June 2023 Solicits
  13. Shazam! America's Greatest Comics #4 From 1943 Has Bid Of Just $6
  14. 3 Bulletman Comics From 1942, Currently WIth $3 Bid At Auction Today
  15. Ninja Funk Returns in Whatnot & Heavy Metal June 2023 Solicits
  16. Frank Frazettaverse & Sanjuliánverse in Opus June 2023 Solicits

LITG four years ago, Marvel's Toilet Paper Printing Process

Daily LITG, 25th March 2022
When Marvel actually printed comics on toilet paper.
  1. Were This Week's Marvel Comics Printed On Toilet Paper?
  2. Batwoman & Legends of Tomorrow Limbo Bad Move: BCTV Daily Dispatch
  3. Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2022
  4. Netflix Breaks Up with Password Sharing After 5-Year "Love" Affair
  5. Separated At Birth: Rob Liefeld & Ryan Stegman, Wolverine & Stryfe
  6. Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
  7. The X-Men Doom Their Future With A New Big Bad For 2022 – Moira XI?
  8. DC Comics' Flashpoint Beyond Delayed, Now Finishes Three Months Late
  9. DC Comics Cancels Sandman #1 Facsimile Edition For Now
  10. The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Has 2-Word "Herogasm" Tease: "Holy S**t"

LITG five years ago, DC Comics recalls the Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus

DC Recalls Grant Morrison Omnibus - The Daily LITG, 25th March 2021
DC Recalls Grant Morrison Omnibus – The Daily LITG, 25th March 2021

  1. DC Comics Replaces All Of Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus For Free
  2. Powerpuff Girls Star Chloe Bennet Proudly Owns Her Blossom Look
  3. The Death Of Superman & Changing The Future In Action Comics #1029
  4. DC Comics To Discontinue DC Connect Print Version For Good
  5. DC Comics To Send Replacements For Yesterday's Action Comics #1029
  6. Tony Isabella: "JIM SHOOTER IS A LIAR!"
  7. Konami Reveals Next Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Booster Set: King's Court
  8. Superman And The Authority By Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin For DC
  9. Tasks & Rewards For Weather Week Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  10. Justice League Dark Omnibus, More Deluxe & Big Books From DC Comics
  11. Jimmy Palmiotti Talks To Terry Steiner About Sex & Violence In Comics
  12. The CBLDF Creates Its Own Ethics Committee
  13. Marvel/DC Comics Ch-Ch-Changes To Superman, Miles Morales & Valkyries
  14. Unboxing Justice League Mother Box After It Sat In The Sun For A Week
  15. Gaze Into Brian Bolland's 200 Signed Prints Of His Most Famous Panel
  16. New Robin Character Flatline Had A Cameo In Detective Comics #1034
  17. King In Black Not Quite Finished In Savage Avengers #19 And Scream
  18. Deep Krakoan Dives In Cable #9, Excalibur #19 and Savage Avengers #19
  19. One Year Ago, Everything Changed – The Daily LITG, 24th March 2021

LITG six years ago – the comic industry was being mothballed.

It was the end of times.

  1. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  2. Diamond's Steve Geppi Confirms Closure, No New Comics After This Week
  3. "Stargirl" Creator/Co-Showrunner Geoff Johns Releases Heartfelt Letter
  4. "Supergirl": So Why Did The Show Kill Off Jeremiah Danvers So Sloppily?
  5. Diamond Comic Distributors No Longer Taking In New Comics
  6. The State of the Comics Industry Under Coronavirus – On Tuesday
  7. DC Comics' Printer Closes Tomorrow
  8. Steve Geppi and Diamond Making Plans For After The Coronavirus Pandemic
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. Comic Store In Your Future No More?

LITG seven years ago – Walking Dead was previewed

And The Orville was reviewed.

  1. 'The Walking Dead' Season 9, Episode 16 "The Storm" [PREVIEW]
  2. 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 11 "Lasting Impressions" Review [Spoilers]
  3. Imagine Doing 'Alien' As Your High School Play Because These Kids Did
  4. Welcome to the X-Men, Jonathan Hickman… Hope We Survive the Experience [X-ual Healing 3-20-19]
  5. Tini Howard and Kei Zama Launch New Death's Head Comic For Marvel, With Wiccan and Hulking
  6. Everything in Mark Brooks' Art For Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X is There For a Reason
  7. Is Chris Claremont About to Rewrite the History of Nightcrawler? (Spoilers)
  8. Mr. and Mrs. X #9 Introduces Another Secret X-Men Child (SPOILERS)
  9. Marvel Comics Doesn't Want Anyone to Think the Punisher is a Hero
  10. Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Gets an Omnibus, and More For 2019

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • José Luis Garcia-Lopez, legendary DC comics artist, creator of the DC Comics Style Guide
  • Brian Bolland , legendary comics creator, artist on The Killing Joke, creator of The Bishop & The Actress
  • Mark Verheiden, writer on Aliens, Predator, The Mask, Timecop.
  • Robert Kraus, owner/creator of independent company RAK Graphics
  • Mitch O'Connell, artist on World of Ginger Fox, Munden's Bar and The Badger.
  • Clydene Nee, colourist, organiser of San Diego Comic-Con Artists Alley
  • Olivier Jalabert Pro, senior editor at Depuis
  • Lee Lightfoot, comics artist at Topps and on zombies.
  • Wakefield Morys-Carter, creator of sci-fi collectibles, comics art collector.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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