Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Holonautic, Management Simulator, Multiplayer, Rail Estate, Railroads

Multiplayer Railway Management Sim Rail Estate Announced

Compete against other players to big for tracks and see who really rules the rails in the railway management simulator title Rail Estate

Article Summary Rail Estate is a new multiplayer railway management sim where players compete to control rail networks.

Bid in blind auctions for profitable routes, then upgrade trains and lines to outmaneuver your rivals.

Challenge up to 7 opponents in free-for-all or team-based multiplayer, or practice in single player mode.

Every game is unique with procedurally generated maps and strategic resource management at its core.

Developer and publisher Holonautic revealed their latest game in the works, as we got our first look at the railway management simulator title, Rail Estate. This is a competitive title in which you and other players are competing to place bids on railways, which you will then own and improve upon to make them the most successful, while also still having to network with each other, as everything is connected to everything else. The game has no launch date yet, but you can see the trailer and more details here while we wait for more info.

Show Who Really Rules The Railways in Rail Estate

As a newly formed enterprise, your goal is to outsmart up to 7 other players as you compete to expand your transportation company. Outbid your opponents as you gain control of the country's most important routes, then carefully manage your resources and connections to maximise revenue. Upgrade your trains and cars to boost income from each trip, improve your lines to make them more competitive and profitable and do everything in your power to grow your empire as you keep your opponents in check!

Designed with both strategy and management sim players in mind, Rail Estate blends elements from both genres. Resource management is at the heart of every decision, but knowledge and quick thinking will ultimately decide who comes up on top. Play against other players in both co-op and free-for-all modes, or hone your skills in single player before jumping into the fray. Study the competition, react to their moves, adapt quickly and fight to keep your profits climbing no matter what!

Blind Auction System: Place the highest bid to secure access to the most profitable rail connections in the land – but be careful not to overspend!

Place the highest bid to secure access to the most profitable rail connections in the land – but be careful not to overspend! Network Building Strategy: Upgrade key lines to dominate routes and undercut rivals, improving your stations, trains, and cars to maximise profits.

Upgrade key lines to dominate routes and undercut rivals, improving your stations, trains, and cars to maximise profits. Procedurally Generated World Maps: Use the terrain to your advantage on ever-changing maps – no two games will be the same.

Use the terrain to your advantage on ever-changing maps – no two games will be the same. Multiplayer and Single Player Modes: Challenge yourself against the computer or compete with up to 7 open players in free-for-all or Team v Team multiplayer modes.

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