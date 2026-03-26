Posted in: Comics | Tagged: abrams, Caroline Delabie, graphic novel, Ralph Meyer, The Undertaker, western, Xavier Dorison

The Undertaker Western Graphic Novel Wants To Teach You About Comics

The Undertaker by Xavier Dorison, Ralph Meyer, and Caroline Delabie, a Western graphic novel that wants to teach you about visual language

Article Summary The Undertaker blends dark humor, high-stakes action, and Western mystery in a groundbreaking graphic novel.

Explore the Old West through the eyes of Jonas Crow, a mortician with a hidden past and a vulture companion.

The story unfolds with a gold-eating corpse, greedy miners, and a treacherous desert journey full of danger.

Learns about comic book visual language as the creators guide readers through panel mastery and Western grit.

Xavier Dorison, Ralph Meyer, and Caroline Delabie's upcoming Western graphic novel, The Undertaker, is out from Abrams next week and is being pitched as a guide to comic book visual storytelling as well. Hey, we just saw how a Western swiped a comic book, and then a comic book (almost) swiped it back, because there is a lot of shared language here. Below, we have a preview of the graphic novel, just for Bleeding Cool, followed by the general preview that everyone got on Amazon… let us know what visual language lessons you learn in the process…

"I hope you're well! A gold-toothed corpse, a town hungry for vengeance, and a hearse full of secrets… Welcome to the crafty, crooked world of THE UNDERTAKER, a groundbreaking graphic novel series by award-winning creative team Xavier Dorison and Ralph Meyer. Perfect for fans of True Grit, The Sisters Brothers, or Django Unchained, the darkly humorous and action-packed graphic novel blends cynical wit, high-stakes shootouts, and a deep, unfolding mystery. THE UNDERTAKER, Volume One: The Gold Eater and The Dance of the Vultures will be published by Abram ComicArts on March 31, 2026." A gold-toothed corpse, a town hungry for vengeance, and a hearse full of secrets… Welcome to the crafty, crooked world of THE UNDERTAKER, a groundbreaking graphic novel series by award-winning creative team Xavier Dorison and Ralph Meyer. Perfect for fans of True Grit, The Sisters Brothers, or Django Unchained, the darkly humorous and action-packed graphic novel blends cynical wit, high-stakes shootouts, and a deep, unfolding mystery. THE UNDERTAKER, Volume One: The Gold Eater and The Dance of the Vultures will be published by Abram ComicArts on March 31, 2026. "Fans of the modern western will be thoroughly charmed by the witty and inscrutable undertaker Jonas Crow as he gets tangled up in the lives—and deaths—of the folks in California of yesteryear," said Abrams Comic Arts Publisher Joseph Montagne. "Ralph Meyer's immersive art will plunge you into the deadly sun-bleached deserts and desperate dark saloons of Crow's world, as Xavier Dorison's relentlessly surprising storytelling drags you down the twisting dirt roads of the wild west in a wooden-wheeled hearse to its glittering and explosive conclusion." Jonas Crow is not your average mortician. Tall, lean, and accompanied by a carrion-eating vulture, he travels the Old West in a black hearse, providing final rites for those who can afford them. But Jonas is a man with a past as dark as the clothes he wears—and his newest client is about to make life very difficult for the living. When the wealthy and hated mining tycoon Joe Cusco summons Crow, it's for a peculiar request: Cusco knows he's dying, and he plans to take his vast fortune with him. By swallowing his hoard of gold nuggets before drawing his last breath, he turns his own body into a literal treasure chest. Now Jonas Crow must transport the gold-filled corpse across a desert crawling with outlaws, desperate miners, and Cusco's own vengeful former employees. With a straight-laced English governess and a mysterious woman named Rose by his side, Crow must navigate a trail of greed where the line between the "good guys" and the vultures is razor-thin.

The Undertaker, Volume One: The Gold Eater and The Dance of the Vultures will be available in bookstores on Tuesday, March 31st and in comic shops on Wednesday, April 1st, 2026

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