Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Gene Luen Yang, jubilee

Jubilee's Long Lost Mutant Cousin, Eason Cheung, Debuts In April

Meet Jubilee's long lost mutant cousin, Eason Cheung, debuting in April from Marvel Comics by Gene Luen Yang and Michael YG

Article Summary Marvel launches Jubilee: Deadly Reunion #1 in April, celebrating AAPI Heritage Month with a new mini-series.

Jubilee discovers her long-lost mutant cousin, Eason Cheung, sparking a journey of family and identity.

Written by Gene Luen Yang with art by Michael YG, the story explores Jubilee’s cultural and personal struggles.

Eason Cheung hails from Hong Kong and brings mysterious new mutant powers and a compelling backstory.

Coinciding with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Jubilee gets her own solo comic book mini-series from Marvel Comics this April in Jubilee: Deadly Reunion #1 by Gene Luen Yang and Michael YG, and this time she's bringing her cousin. Eason Cheung, a mutant who turns up on the doorstep… glad to see they still had one.

Jubilee: Deadly Reunion #1

Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Michael YG

Cover by Fan Yang

On sale 4/29

JUBILEE'S X-CELLENT ADVENTURE!

Jubilation Lee always puts her life on the line for those in need – but for family? She'll do anything! When the cousin she never knew is in sudden need of help, Jubilee tracks him down to save him! But Jubilee may find that her familial bonds aren't as strong as she hoped! What secrets does her cousin hold? And what dangerous mutant power does he wield?! Join Jubilee as she embarks on a bombastic and life-altering journey of family, heart and heartbreak!

"Many Asian Americans feel a certain amount of separation between ourselves and our cultural heritage. Sometimes, by confronting that gap, we learn something about who we are. That's exactly what Jubilee is going to do in Deadly Reunion. She's going to visit San Francisco Chinatown, a place that seems like it ought to be comfortable for her, but isn't. She's a really positive character. She dresses in bright colours, she's always friendly, and she loves to joke around. Underneath all that, though, is real tragedy. She suffered unimaginable loss at a young age. That seeming contradiction, the happy exterior and the tragic interior, makes for a deep character." – Gene Luen Yang

"I'm thrilled to have designed this new character. On the suit, the circular sound wave on his chest is his signature symbol, while the dots around him represent protecting the ones he loves with himself at the centre. His resolute, unyielding gaze embodies his never-give-up spirit. I hope everyone will love this young man from Hong Kong, China." – Michael YG.

Jubilee: Deadly Reunion #1 by Gene Luen Yang and Michael YG on the 29th of April.

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