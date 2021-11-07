Valiant Editor Audrey Meeker Sells Her Own Graphic Novel, Swing

Audrey Meeker is an assistant editor at Valiant Entertainment, but is also a comic book creator in her own right. She tweeted out the news "It's been officially announced that SWING is gonna be a real actual book!!!!! Thanks so much to everyone who believes in this project, and a special thanks to Miranda (who doesn't have Twitter) for taking me swing dancing that very first time"

Swing is a debut middle grade graphic novel by Audrey Meeker, in which two students paired together in gym class learn, through the historically gendered art of swing dancing, how other people's expectations can send you down a path you're not sure you want to be on and discover how to take back the lead. Rachel Diebel at Feiwel and Friends has bought Swing for publication in the autumn of 2024. Audrey Meeker's agent Melanie Figueroa at Root Literary handled the deal for world rights.

Feiwel and Friends is a publisher of innovative children's fiction and nonfiction literature, including hardcover, paperback series, and individual titles. Their list is intended to be eclectic and combines quality and commercial appeal for readers ages 0-16. The imprint is dedicated to "book by book" publishing, bringing the work of distinctive and outstanding authors, illustrators, and ideas to the marketplace and Feiwel and Friends say they are defined and guided by their principle "Our books are friends for life".

