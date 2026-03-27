Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: comicspro, Queen In Black, Symbie

Marvel Delays Its Queen In Black Tie-In, Symbie, By Six Months

Marvel Comics delays its Queen In Black tie-in, Amazing Spider-Man: Symbie by six months from June to December 2026

Article Summary Marvel delays Amazing Spider-Man: Symbie #1 by six months, moving release from June to December 2026.

Symbie, a mischievous new symbiote from the Klyntar race, connects to Venom and Carnage origins.

Originally planned as a major Queen In Black event tie-in, Symbie's issue will now arrive after the event.

Created by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz, Symbie stars in comics, digital shorts, and kid-friendly Marvel shows.

Bleeding Cool broke the news out of ComicsPRO this year that Marvel Comics was going to launch a new series based on the character Symbie, by Joe Kelly and David Baldeon, introduced as a cute symbiote in Amazing Spider-Man, and that he would have a role in the upcoming Queen In Black event. At the time, David Gabriel told retailers, "Symbie is going to move from the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, and he's gonna get his own one-shot in June, and then there's one thing to remember. Yes, he may be an animated character, but he's really launching out of the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. Joe Kelly is writing this story, and he's going to be connecting this to Knull and everything going on in the Queen of Black."

Symbie is a relatively new Marvel Comics character, a small, mischievous symbiote, a Klyntar from the same alien species as Venom. In the main Marvel continuity, sorry David Gabriel, but Symbie actually first appeared in a cameo in Timeslide #1 in late 2024 before they made a more notable appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #11 in 2025, created by writer Joe Kelly and artist Pepe Larraz. Symbie was one of several alien creatures captured and experimented on by Xanto Starblood. Unlike traditional symbiotes, Symbie doesn't require a host and can freely move and act independently. Symbie is portrayed as tiny, chaotic, playful, and troublemaking, a "mischievous little scamp" compared to Stitch or Grogu. In 2026, Symbie got their very own digital-first Symbie Infinity Comic series on Marvel Unlimited written and drawn by Jacob Chabot and appeared in the preschool animated series Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, as a kid-friendly, shapeshifting "little blob guy" analogue to Venom, toned down for young audiences since full Venom is seen as too intense. And also perfect for merchandise. The character is also previewed in the Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day title Spidey And His Amazing Friends, in May. And was listed in the new Marvel Comics June 2026 solicitations catalogue as a Queen In Black tie-in, thus:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SYMBIE (2026) #1

Writer Joe Kelly

Penciller David Baldeon

Cover Artist Pepe Larraz

FROM DEATH SPIRAL TO QUEEN IN BLACK, THESE ARE THE ORIGINS OF SYMBIE! Spidey met the weird little monster in space but had no idea of the little glob's history. Take a journey back to the very beginning of the Klyntar race that led to VENOM and CARNAGE and see the journey Symbie has made. It may surprise you! PLUS: A Symbie bonus story in the spirit of the hit Infinity comic by JACOB CHABOT! June 10, 2026 $5.99

However, retailers have now been told that the comic book has been delayed until December 2026. No reason has been given. But that means it will no longer be part of the Queen in Black event.

Everyone may be talking about Symbie but they are going to have to wait until December…

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