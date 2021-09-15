Aunt May to Get with Doc Ock Again in December's Spider-Man Comics?

Marvel will ship six a minimum of Spider-Man comics in December, and one Spider-Man will fight another in hot hero-on-hero action, a press release from The House of Ideas revealed on Wednesday. In addition to four regular issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Marvel will also ship Amazing Spider-Man 80.BEY, and an issue of Miles Morales Spider-Man that ties in with the new Spider-Man Beyond storyline. But the biggest news of all is that Marvel is teasing a rekindling of the romance between Aunt May and Doctor Octopus.

From the press release:

Launching next month, a new era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN beyond your wildest expectations begins when Peter Parker is hospitalized and Ben Reilly takes over as the new Spider-Man. And that's only the start. Brought to you by an all-star lineup of writers and artists including Patrick Gleason, Cody Ziglar, Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, and Saladin Ahmed, the Spider-Man mythos is ready to web sling into uncharted new territory! And come December, this explosive saga will see exciting developments including an epic showdown between Miles Morales and Ben Reilly, a possible rekindled romance between Aunt May and Doc Ock, and more!

Hero vs. hero action, comic issue numbers with decimals in them, shipping books more than once a month, and sex with old ladies are all ideas from Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a list of tried and true methods of convincing shareholders that your comic book publishing business is successful regardless of whether people are actually reading the comics or not. That's not to say that the quality of the comics themselves are necessarily good or bad; just that it's totally irrelevant if you know how to use Joe Q's 22 Gimmicks to convince enough people to buy them, or to convince a few people to buy enough of them. You know what they say about comic book readers: there's one born every minute!

Here are the solicits for December's Spider-Man comics:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 12/1 Writer Cody Ziglar and artist Ivan Fiorelli team up to reunite one of the most controversial couples in comics history in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY. With her nephew at death's door, May Parker is not just going to sit around accepting that Peter's ailments aren't solvable with conventional means. Aunt May is going to seek unconventional means by way of her ex-fiancé Doctor Octopus!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 12/8 Then it's new Spider-Man vs. newest Spider-Man in Saladin Ahmed and Carlos Gómez's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81! The Beyond Corporation paid a lot of money for the Spider-Man trademark and does not take kindly to an unlicensed Spider-Man running around Brooklyn. So it's up to Ben Reilly to take Miles Morales down.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by JORGE FORNÉS

Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 12/15 Something horribly wrong is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center. Check in on Peter Parker's recover in Saladin Ahmed and Jorge Fornès' AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82. Mary Jane Watson is trying to nurse the bedridden Peter to health, but when Peter's roommate disappears, MJ has to step up. Can MJ and a nonmobile Peter get to the bottom of this hospital mystery?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83

Written by PATRICK GLEASON

Art by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 12/22 Next up, the creator behind the biggest cover in the last decade is going to show you what he can do with one of the biggest Spider-Moments in decades when Marvel's Stormbreaker Patrick Gleason takes over writing and art duties in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83. The Web-Head is facing unbeatable odds again. Can he rise to the occasion and save the day?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by PACO MEDINA

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & CODY ZIGLAR

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

On Sale 12/29 Writer Cody Ziglar returns in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84 alongside artist Paco Medina. The events of ASM #80.BEY have set Doctor Octopus on a collision course with the Beyond Corporation and their Spider-Hero in residence. Ben Reilly isn't the only one with new tricks up his sleeve, or, in Ock's case, MANY sleeves.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale 12/1 December will also see an exciting Beyond tie-in in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Michele Bandini. The events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 open up a can of worms and send Miles and Shift on a quest that will have dire effects on both of them. What does this mean for Ben Reilly? Keep reading, True Believers!

Why buy Christmas presents for ungrateful family members when you can spend all your money on these Spider-Man comics, true believers? It all begins next month in Amazing Spider-Man #75.