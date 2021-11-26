Avengers #50 Preview: Marvel Misses an Opportunity

AVENGERS #50

SEP210830

(W) Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio (A) Aaron Kuder, More (CA) Ed McGuinness

COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!

Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!

Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!

Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $9.99

