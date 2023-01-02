Avengers #64 Preview: Multiversal Masters of Evil… MUST DIE!!!

Avengers #64

by Jason Aaron & Javier Garron, cover by Javier Garron

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE – PART FOUR: THE BATTLE FOR THE DAWN! The Avengers wage their final bloody showdown with the Multiversal Masters of Evil for the fate of prehistoric Earth and the entire Marvel Age of Heroes. Not everyone will survive. Meanwhile, Tony Stark must face his greatest enemy: his own father, the Iron Inquisitor.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960608857706411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960608857706421 – AVENGERS 64 INHYUK LEE CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608857706431 – AVENGERS 64 MCKONE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608857706441 – AVENGERS 64 HORLEY 80'S AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608857706451 – AVENGERS 64 ARTGERM VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608857706461 – AVENGERS 64 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

