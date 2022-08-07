Avengers and Moon Girl #1 Preview: What Child Labor Laws?

Captain Marvel sends Moon Girl to the moon to track down Devil Dinosaur in this preview of Avengers and Moon Girl #1… but it's after bedtime! Check out the preview below.

Avengers and Moon Girl #1

by Mohale Mashigo & Diogenes Neves, cover by Alitha E. Martinez

Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. And now she has a wonky DD clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it – from Wakanda to the moon!

