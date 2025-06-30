Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ad Populum, diamond

Comic Publishers To File Paperwork Against Diamond Comics This Week

Multiple comics publishers are set to file paperwork against Diamond Comics this week over the planned liquidation of consigned stock

I understand through a variety of comic book industry sources that a number of prominent comic book publishers will be filing paperwork as part of the Diamond Comic Book Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy paperwork. Some of this may be aimed at Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop, the new owners of Diamond, over the lack of payments to comic book publishers for new products delivered to Diamond after the purchase. But more notably, and more urgently, there will be paperwork filed regarding the Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., the debtor entity in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, which has filed paperwork to liquidate all the stock that Diamond has held, unpaid on consignment, from hundreds of comic book publishers. As well as objecting to the action, there will be a call to delay the hearing. Why? Well, the debtor entity Diamond has decided that the best time to schedule the hearing is the 21st of July, the Monday of San Diego Comic-Con 2025 week, a time when most of those affected will be travelling to the show, and not appearing in a bankruptcy court in Baltimore.

Comic book publishers who are interested in doing similar, or at least making an objection before the 16th of July deadline ahead of the hearing, are urged to visit the Final Order Cut-Off comic book retailer private group on Facebook. Where I understand that there is helpful advice being offered by some…

You can use these Diamond, DC Comics, Lunar and Universal tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!