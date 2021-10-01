Avengers Tech-On #3 Preview: 2 Words, Mecha-Loki. Or is That 1 Word?

Avengers Tech-On #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, finally answering the oft-asked question: what if The Avengers was made up of all Iron Mans? But while you might think that it's a little OP to give suits of armor to every Avengers, there's something you haven't considered: what if the villains also had their own armor? And so we meet Mecha-Loki in this preview. Check it out below.

AVENGERS TECH-ON #3 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211191

AUG211192 – AVENGERS TECH-ON #3 (OF 6) MOMOKO VAR – $3.99

(W) Jim Zub (A) Chamba (CA) Eiichi Shimizu

THE MARVEL-SENTAI SENSATION CONTINUES!

• Loki, the Lord of Lies, imbued with Infinity Shard energy?! When the Avengers can't trust anything they see or hear, they'll need help from an unexpected source to try to turn the tide!

• Avengers Tech-On is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai-Namco of Japan written by Jim Zub (UNCANNY AVENGERS, CHAMPIONS) and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz (VENOM: THE END)! RATED T

In Shops: 10/6/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.