AWA Launch Primos #1 in February 2022 Solicitations

AWA Upshot is launching their new series Primos #1 by Al Madrigal, Carlo Barberi, and Brian Reber, which seems to have a certain Cities Of Gold feel about it, with two ancient Mayans who took to space and now they are back, to seek revenge on those who destroyed their kith and kin…

PRIMOS #1 (OF 4) CVR A JOHNSON (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

DEC211391

DEC211392 – PRIMOS #1 (OF 4) CVR B DEODATO JR (MR) – 3.99

DEC211393 – PRIMOS #1 (OF 4) CVR C BARBERI 15 COPY INCV (MR) – 3.99

DEC211394 – PRIMOS #1 (OF 4) SPANISH ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Al Madrigal (A) Carlo Barberi, Brian Reber (CA) Dave Johnson

Centuries ago, two Mayan brothers constructed a spacecraft that sent them hurtling into outer space. Returned to Earth only to find their culture and civilization destroyed, one of the brothers vows revenge and seeks to decimate the planet with intergalactic technology gathered on his travels. To prevent this, his sibling creates a contingency plan that activates the world's protectors – descendants of their own family. Now, the fate of the planet lies in the hands of three cousins scattered throughout Central and North America who have never even met

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FOURTH MAN #2 (OF 4) (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

DEC211395

(W) Jeff McComsey (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Mike Deodato

Three dead bodies lay in a rural morgue – all murdered in the span of three weeks. It's up to two detectives from opposite sides of the tracks to determine who put them there, if the murders are linked and what, if anything, they have to do with a pair of dueling car dealerships. A dark comedy mystery thriller by Jeff McComsey (Grendel, Kentucky) and Mike Deodato Jr. (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Resistance) that is inspired by an outlandish true crime story, The Fourth Man story will keep you guessing until the final page.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CRIMSON CAGE #3 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

DEC211396

(W) John Lees (A) Ashley Cormack (A / CA) Alex Cormack

The blood-drenched pro wrestling retelling of Macbeth continues. Chuck Frenzy has it now. The fame, the jet-setting lifestyle, the title belt, all as the Bayou Sisters promised, and he played most foully for it. The Abominable Grudd, Chuck's best friend and wrestling rival, was also promised a bountiful future, but is content not to meddle with fate, to let things fall as they may. He can't be a threat to Chuck. Can he

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HOTELL VOL 2 #3 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

DEC211397

(W) John Lees (A) Dalibor Talajic, Lee Loughridge (CA) Keron Grant

The second volume of the smash hit horror series continues. Shane Horowitz is a frustrated artist in search for inspiration. He finds it at Pierrot Courts, drawing a replica of the hotel's clown painting. From that moment on, everything he draws in his sketchbook is rendered as a warped, twisted version of itself. But as Shane becomes ever more obsessed with this macabre new creativity, reality itself may be starting to warp around him, too.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KNIGHTED #4 (OF 5)

AWA STUDIOS

DEC211398

(W) Gregg Hurwitz (A) Brian Reber (A / CA) Mark Texeira

n this action-packed adventure set in the universe of The Resistance, Gregg Hurwitz (Legends of the Dark Knight, Vengeance of Moon Knight), Mark Texeira (Ghost Rider, Wolverine), and Brain Reber (X-Men: Legacy, Spiderintroduce a masked vigilante for the 21st Century. Bob Ryder is a hapless bureaucrat whose bad luck streak comes to a crescendo when he accidentally kills the city's masked vigilante, The Knight. Oops. Now, Bob is forced to take on the mantle of the legendary hero before the city descends into chaos. Good thing he's got The Knight's former butler/assistant to show him the ropes.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

OUT #5 (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

DEC211399

(W) Rob Williams (A) Will Conrad, Marco Lesko (CA) Tim Bradstreet

In the waning days of World War Two, with the Allies advancing, a desperate Nazi officer unearths an ancient force of evil that he hopes will turn the tide of battle: a vampire. To test the power of his secret weapon, he unleashes the monster on an unsuspecting group of Allied POWs. It's up to Nocona, a Comanche language expert, to communicate with the vampire to find out what it really wants. In this concluding issue, it's a race to escape as the vampire's full power is unleashed

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TELEPATHS #6 (OF 6)

AWA STUDIOS

DEC211400

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) Brian Reber (A / CA) Steve Epting

The brand new epic from comic book legends J. Michael Straczynski (The Amazing Spider-Man, Thor) and Steve Epting (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). An electromagnetic disturbance results in the sudden awakening of telepathic powers in a tenth of the Earth's population. In the moments after the world comes to grip with this development, newlyBoston police find themselves sent against a wrongly convicted prisoner who becomes a hero and leader of other telepaths trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets. Both are heroes of their own story, and the future may depend on whether or not trust can be found between them. In this concluding issue, they finally come face to face.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FIGHT GIRLS TP

AWA STUDIOS

DEC211401

(W) Frank Cho (A / CA) Frank Cho

Ten hard-as-nails women face off in an ancient contest of champions where the winner truly takes all: the title of "Queen of the Galaxy." To win the challenge each contestant must survive the hazards of the planet's harsh landscape, the ferocious predators on and below its surface, and their fellow contestants. This edition of the contest has a twist: one of the contestants is an infiltrator who has her eye on something bigger than the prize. Who is she and what does she really want?

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

NOT ALL ROBOTS (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

DEC211402

(W) Mark Russell (A) Mike Deodato, Lee Loughridge (CA) Rahzzah

In the year 2056, robots have replaced human beings in the workforce. An uneasy co-existence develops between the newly intelligent robots and the ten billion humans living on Earth. Every human family is assigned a robot upon whom they are completely reliant. What could possibly go wrong? Meet the Walters, a human family whose robot, Razorball, ominously spends his free time in the garage working on machines which they're pretty sure are designed to kill them in this sci-fi satire from Mark Russell (The Flintstones, Second Coming) and Mike Deodato Jr. (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Resistance)

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MARJORIE FINNEGAN TEMPORAL CRIMINAL TP

AWA STUDIOS

DEC211403

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka, Miroslav Mrva (CA) Andy Clarke

She's Marjorie Finnegan. She's a temporal criminal. What more do you need to know?

Oh, all right then: all Marj wants to do is race up and down the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly she can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail from the Big Bang to the Ninety-fifth Reich has drawn the beady eye of the Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on our heroine's tail-and taking things extremely personally. Worse still, Marj's worthless creep of an ex and his even scummier partner have seen an angle of their own in all this, and now intend to use her time-tech to change history for their own benefit. Marj's only ally? A guy called Tim.

And he's just a head.

I mean come on, what use is just a head…

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99

