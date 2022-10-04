Bad Idea Brings Protest Signs Against Itself To New York Comic Con

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported that Bad Idea Comics was promising to close up shop entirely if they raise $2.6 million on Kickstarter, as well as funding a new graphic novel and hardcover volume. Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comic publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Last year Bad Idea announced that they were ceasing publishing operations. The last official word earlier in the year from Bad Idea was, "Bad Idea is over, as we know it." We knew that was a lie. But now it seems they are trying to make it come true.

Tomorrow, the Bad Idea x Kickstarter campaign to close themselves down launches, with rewards including the sequel to Hero Trade, a Complete Hero Trade hardcover volume and a new Hero Trade story called Project Chimera. Oh yes, and Megalith #1, a new comic which will only have ten copies made available, five each to two backers. And they promise "a Day One Bonus for early backers, original art, toys, the first Bad Idea merchandise, two monster Bad Idea debuts from A+ level artists and much, much more."

And they will be using New York Comic-Con to try and get themselves shut down in the process, exhibiting at NYCC as Stop Bad Idea, at booth 3419, and will be bringing two hundred picket signs for people to take and protest against themselves. And to encourage folks, they will be bringing two entirely exclusive comics to NYCC if you do the following:

Come by the booth at one of the eight designated times below and secure your picket sign.

Roam the NYCC convention floor with your picket sign for one hour, making sure to take a selfie while picketing and tag @badideahello on Twitter or Instagram

Return to booth 3419 because you have earned a copy of the ESCAPE FROM WYOMING prequel comic book — BAD IDEA x KICKSTARTER PRESENTS: WYOMING.

If you have already backed the BAD IDEA x Kickstarter campaign that launches tomorrow, you can show the booth staff your donation and earn, in addition, a copy of the ORC ISLAND prequel comic book — BAD IDEA X KICKSTARTER PRESENTS: ORC ISLAND, ANDUNE'S STORY.

Be advised, you must have already picketed and earned BAD IDEA x KICKSTARTER PRESENTS: WYOMING in order to be eligible to show your donation and earn BAD IDEA X KICKSTARTER PRESENTS: ORC ISLAND, ANDUNE'S STORY.

We will only have 200 picket signs and therefore a maximum of 200 copies of each book available. Plan to come to the earliest designated time you can to secure your picket sign. If we accomplish our mission early and run out of picket signs before the end of the show we will not be able to make more signs or comics. We anticipate running out of signs. These comics will only be avaliable at New York Comic Con.

Here are the Stop Bad Idea Picket Sign Pick Up Times:

Thursday 10/6 between 11:00am – 12:30am

Thursday 10/6 between 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Friday 10/7 between 10:30am – noon

Friday 10/7 between 4:00pm – 5:30pm

Saturday 10/8 between 10:30am – noon

Saturday 10/8 between 2:30pm – 4:00pm

Sunday 10/9 between 10:00am – 11:30am

Sunday 10/9 between 2:00pm – 3:30pm